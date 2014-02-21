Amazon merges LOVEFiLM with one-day delivery service to create Prime Instant Video

Amazon is shaking up its subscription offerings with the combination of both its LOVEFiLM Instant and Amazon Prime packages.

The new service launches on February 26 bringing together the streaming capabilities of LOVEFiLM Instant, which boasts more than 15,000 films and TV episodes, alongside its one-day delivery service Amazon Prime. This offers unlimited one-day delivery on more than 7 million items and access to 500,000 Kindle books to borrow.

Prime Instant Video has had success in the US, with Amazon saying it will offer “the UK’s most complete digital video service – not only launching the biggest film and TV streaming subscription service in the UK but also offering customers the option to digitally rent and purchase leading titles.”

The combined service will cost £79 annually (with a discounted deal of £49 for the next week).

LOVEFiLM Instant currently works out at £71.88 a year, and Prime at £49. A spokesperson for Amazon tells us it’s common for customers to have both packages, so the combined price offers a saving of £41.88.

Current Amazon Prime customers whose contracts go past Wednesday, will be able to enjoy the benefits of LOVEFiLM streaming at the current cost until their contract expires.

The spokesperson adds, “You’ll pay £30 more to sign up to Prime next year, but you’ll get the added value of LOVEFiLM package.”

Those customers who are currently LOVEFiLM instant customers can opt to pay the extra £7.22 each year to add on the benefits of the current Amazon Prime. If not, the actual package will be the same, albeit with a branding change, additional content being added and, Amazon tells us, a “better service”.

The company has also pledged to pump increased funs into exclusive and original content, following on from the release of Amazon’s original TV series Alpha House and Betas which debuts soon.

“We’ve worked hard to offer the best selection of TV shows and movies for Prime Instant Video—in fact, we’ve more than tripled selection since LOVEFiLM became part of the Amazon family,” said Tim Leslie, Vice President of Amazon Instant Video for the UK and Germany. “We also added high definition video and introduced apps for popular devices like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung and Sony TVs and iPads and iPhones. Customers who love movies and TV will love Amazon Prime Instant Video.”

