Dwarves, dwarves and more dwarves in the new Hobbit movie poster

Eat your heart out Snow White, you've got nothing on Peter Jackson and his band of beardy warriors...

Forget Snow White and her seven dwarfs – Peter Jackson has 13 for us, all crammed into a new poster for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first instalment in his Tolkien movie trilogy.

There are no Sleepys, Dopeys or Docs here either. Led by Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage, centre), the dwarves are (in no particular order) Fili (Dean O’Gorman), Kili (Adian Turner), Oin (John Callen), Gloin (Peter Hambleton), Dwalin (Graham McTavish), Balin (Ken Stott), Bifur (William Kircher), Bofur (James Nesbitt), Bombur (Stephen Hunter), Dori (Mark Hadlow), Nori (Jed Brophy) and Ori (Adam Brown).

Arriving unannounced at Bilbo Baggins’s cottage, they whisk the Hobbit off on a quest to claim back their home The Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch).

The Hobbit: An unexpected Journey is released in the UK on 14 Decemeber 2012.

