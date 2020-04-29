Where First Dates Hotel is filmed and how to visit the Italian resort

Fred Sirieix is set to play Cupid with a new batch of romantic hopefuls as First Dates Hotel returns to Channel 4 (Thursdays at 9pm).

Season five sees a new batch of guests visit the hotel, which moved from France to Italy in series three. But where is the First Dates Hotel filmed and can you visit it for yourself?

What is the name of the First Dates Hotel?

The First Dates Hotel’s real name is Aquapetra Resort & Spa, which is based in Italy. The hotel was originally an 18th century hamlet and boasts 60 acres of gardens and olive groves, so it really is perfect for a secluded romantic getaway. There’s actually quite a lot to do on site, but it’s also about an hour from Naples and the Amalfi Coast. We took a look at what it’s really like to stay in the First Dates Hotel too.

Where is First Dates Hotel filmed?

The hotel is an hour’s drive from Naples, in a verdant valley surrounded by vineyards, ancient villages and limestone hills.

Can you visit the First Dates Hotel?

Yes, and you can do more than stay there, though there’s plenty of room with 42 bedrooms. There’s a gorgeous outdoor pool – although most of the daters prefer to show off their slinky swimwear and gossip on the sunbeds, rather than do any swimming. There’s also an indoor pool and a spa with a steam room and sauna.

Unlike single mum Kayleigh in the first episode, there’s no need to leave the kids at home either – the hotel has a babysitting service. You can even bring your pets.

What’s on the menu at First Dates Hotel?

If the daters weren’t so busy batting their eyelashes at each other, they’d be swooning over the food. Aquapetra’s restaurant, La Locanda del Borgo, is Michelin-starred.

If you really want to impress your date, you could order the €80 euro tasting menu, which currently includes an aperitif, buffalo stracciatella with raw rock shrimp and chicory (try saying that after a couple of Proseccos), beef carpaccio, ravioli, and sea bass with chard and smoked oak mayonnaise.

(Just remember not to wear a skintight jumpsuit or a snug suit that will burst at the seams.)

How much does it cost to stay at First Dates Hotel?

In low season (ie. now), a standard room costs €195 midweek and Sunday, increasing to €260 on Friday and Saturday.

In high season, it’s €220 euros midweek and €260 euros on Friday and Saturday.

You may be relieved to know that they’ve been redecorated since the show was filmed, so the rooms aren’t quite so pink.

A junior suite will set you back €300 euros midweek and 400 at the weekend in low season, and €350 to 450 in high season.

The top suite – which has a huge former lime kiln that has been converted into a jacuzzi with a glass roof – is €550 midweek in low season and 650 on Fridays and Saturdays.

This region of Italy is a culture vulture’s paradise. As well as exploring the ancient Roman town of Pompeii, you could also visit Caravaggio’s masterpieces or take a guided tour of Naples’ atmospheric underground tunnels.

You could also horse ride up Mount Vesuvius, go cave-diving off the Capri coast or simply pootle around the vineyards on a bike.

Dating a foodie? Eat your way around the pizzerias of Naples – the birthplace of pizza. Or enjoy a long lunch at the fantastic farm restaurants, known as agriturisme, that you can find all over the region.

How do I book a stay at First Dates Hotel?

Visit www.expedia.co.uk to book a stay at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa.

When is First Dates Hotel back on?

Fred Sirieix is back for a new season – its fifth outing – which starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 30th April.

First Dates Hotel is on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4. To see what else is on check out our TV Guide.