With co-op gameplay and plenty of secrets to unlock, it proved to be a family-friendly treat for Indy fans.

And if you want to know how to cheat the game to get some cool stuff, including a playable Han Solo, read on!

How to use cheats in LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

To use cheats in LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, you need to head to the university's maths classroom and insert the relevant codes there.

It's quite a simple system, so hopefully you shouldn't have any trouble bending the world to your whim in LEGO Indiana Jones. We've got the key info for you below, so you'd better keep reading.

How to get Han Solo in LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

If you've heard that it's possible to unlock Han Solo in the game, be aware that you'll need to complete a fair amount of leg(o)work first! You've got to collect some familiar-looking dolls.

You need to find the doll versions of C-3PO (he's in The Lost Temple during Raiders of the Lost Ark), R2-D2 (Desert Ambush in Last Crusade), Chewbacca (City of Danger from Raiders of the Lost Ark), Princess Leia (Free the Slaves in Temple of Doom) and Luke Skywalker (Into the Mountains in Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Once you've done all that, you should be able to buy Han Solo as a playable character by spending 100,000 studs at the in-game store. A small price to pay for Harrison Ford's other iconic hero!

If you get stuck at any point, the video below should help:

Full list of cheat codes in LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

The first set of LEGO Indiana Jones cheat codes you need to know about? That would be the character codes!

Use these digits in the maths classroom to add a number of recognisable characters to your collection:

Barranca - 04EM94

Belloq (Desert) - CHN3YU

Belloq (Jungle) - TDR197

Belloq (Priest) - VEO29L

Boxer - 8246RB

British Commander - B73EUA

British Officer - VJ5TI9

British Trooper - DJ5I2W

Captain Katanga - VJ3TT3

Chatterlal - ENW936

Chucin - 3NK48T

Colonel Dietrich - 2K9RKS

Colonel Vogel - 8EAL4H

Dancing Girl - C7EJ21

Desert Digger - 12N68W

Desert Enemy Officer - 2MK45O

Desert Masked Bandit - N48SF0

Desert Monkey Man - 3RF6YJ

Desert Soldier - 4NSU7Q

Desert Swordsman - 1MK4RT Donovan - 3NFTU8

Dr. Schneider (Desert) - JSNRT9

Dr. Schneider (Officer) - VMJ5US

Enemy Bazookaman - S93Y5R

Enemy Butler - VJ48W3

Enemy Communications Officer - 1MF94R

Enemy Guard - VJ7R51

Enemy Guard (Nepal) - YR47WM

Enemy Officer - 572E61

Enemy Pilot - B84ELP

Fedora - V75YSP

First Mate - 0GIN24

Grail Knight - NE6THI

Hovitos Tribesman - H0V1SS

Indiana Jones (Officer) - VJ85OS

Indiana Jones (Disguised) - 4J8S4M

Jungle Guide - 24PF34

Kaokan - WMO46L

Kazim (Desert) - 3M29TJ

Kazim (Venice) - NRH23J

Laoche - 2NK479

Maharaja - NFK5N2

Major Toht - 13NS01

Mola Ram - FJUR31

Pankot Assassin - 2NKT72

Pankot Guard - VN28RH

Punjabi Dignitary - KD48TN

Punjabi Village Elder - 4682E1

Sherpa Brawler - VJ37WJ

Sherpa Gunner - ND762W

Slave Child - 0E3ENW

Thuggee - VM683E

Thuggee Chatterlal - CNH4RY

Thuggee Priest - T2R3F9

Thuggee Slavedriver - VBS7GW

Willie (DJ) - VK93R7

Willie (Pajamas) - MEN4IP

Wuhan - 3NSLT8

Beyond that, the following cheat codes can also be used in the maths classroom to add some helpful items and features to your game:

Artifact Detector - VIKED7

Beep Beep - VNF59Q

Character Treasure - VIES2R

Disarm Enemies - VKRNS9

Disguises - 4ID1N6

Fast Build - V83SLO

Fast Dig - 378RS6

Fast Fix - FJ59WS

Fertilizer - B1GW1F

Ice Rink - 33GM7J

Parcel Detector - VUT673

Poo Treasure - WWQ1SA

Regenerate Hearts - MDLP69

Secret Characters - 3X44AA

Silhouettes - 3HE85H

Super Scream - VN3R7S

Super Slap - 0P1TA5

Treasure x2 - VM4TS9

Treasure x4 - VLWEN3

Treasure x6 - V84RYS

Treasure x8 - A72E1M

Treasure x10 - VI3PS8

Treasure Magnet - H86LA2

It's also worth noting that there are three bonus levels to unlock. To get them, you need collect each artefact in each film like so:

Ancient City - find every artefact in The Temple of Doom

Warehouse - find every artefact in The Last Crusade

Young Indiana Jones - find every artefact in Raiders of the Lost Ark

And that's your lot! As you can tell, there is a lot of treasure to be found if you dig deep enough into LEGO Indiana Jones. Indy would be proud.

