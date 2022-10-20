Rulebreaker Ultimate Team cards flip that player and what you know about them on its head. Or, at least, that’s the idea. In practice, slow players get pace upgrades (Bonucci’s Rulebreaker card, for example, saw his pace upgraded from 54 to 78), sometimes a star’s best stat is reduced slightly (Ronaldo’s shooting from 92 down to 89), and so on.

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 is on its way and fans of the football game are eager to learn which players will be added to the new set of special cards. It’s time to try and add the second week of players to your FUT squad with fun results.

Whatever the changes, though, these Rulebreaker cards can bring some serious upgrades to particular stats and are worth keeping track of. This is why you should read on to find out everything there is to know about the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2, including its release date and what players are included.

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 release date is Friday, 21st October 2022. The Squad-Building Challenges, packs, and cards should go live in-game on Ultimate Team at 6pm BST. New Rulebreaker Teams should be revealed and released every Friday at 6pm UK time.

Who are the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 players?

While EA has yet to officially reveal the Rulebreakers Team 2 list of players, various leaks and rumours have pointed towards a somewhat reliable list of stars being added. The rumoured Rulebreakers Team 2 players are as follows:

Thiago - OVR 89 - CM

- OVR 89 - CM Havertz - OVR 88 - CAM

- OVR 88 - CAM Smith Rowe - OVR 86 - LM

- OVR 86 - LM Insigne - OVR 87 - LW

- OVR 87 - LW Merino - OVR 86 - CM

- OVR 86 - CM Sissoko - OVR 86 - CDM

As these players are not officially confirmed and have been leaked remember to take everything with a pinch of salt. We’ll update this guide with the official list of FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 2 players when they’re announced.

What players are in FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1?

While you wait for the second batch of Rulebreakers, it’s worth reminding yourself of the players included in the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1.

The players and their overall rating included in the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 are as follows:

Ronaldo - OVR 91 - ST

- OVR 91 - ST Piqué - OVR 89 - CB

- OVR 89 - CB Džeko - OVR 88 - ST

- OVR 88 - ST Godfrey - OVR 84 - CB

- OVR 84 - CB Jesús Navas - OVR 86 - RB

- OVR 86 - RB Phillips - OVR 87 - CDM

- OVR 87 - CDM Herrera - OVR 84 - CM

- OVR 84 - CM Frankowski - OVR 83 - LWB

- OVR 83 - LWB Aurélio Buta - OVR 82 - RM

- OVR 82 - RM Zaha - OVR 86 - LW

- OVR 86 - LW Fekir - OVR 87 - CAM

- OVR 87 - CAM Bailey - OVR 86 - RM

- OVR 86 - RM Hernández - OVR 85 - ST

- OVR 85 - ST Robertone - OVR 84 - CAM

- OVR 84 - CAM Bonucci - OVR 87 - CB

86-rated Zaha there with 88 physicality, 93 pace, and 85 shooting shows just how good these Rulebreakers cards can be. They’re worth signing up and completing those Squad-Building Challenges for.

