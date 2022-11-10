A new Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team means new rewards to unlock including player packs, Tifos, and more. As always, a new Season will bring new challenges and promos. We think it’s more than likely that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will feature heavily in all things Season 2.

As its first Season winds down, fans around the world are wondering when the FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 will start. Mark your calendars, football fans, because the Season 2 festivities are about to begin.

If you’re looking to find out everything there is to know about the upcoming Ultimate Season, read on for details on the FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 start date and time as well as what rewards it has on offer.

When does FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 start?

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Season 2 should start on 11th November 2022. This is the day Season 1 comes to an end and it should herald in the beginning of Season 2 almost straight away. This comes after the developer delayed the end of Season 1.

What time does FUT Season 2 start in the UK?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed by EA, the FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 start time should be 6pm GMT on 11th November 2022 for players in the UK. 6pm is the standard time for FIFA updates and events to go live, so all the fun is expected to begin then.

It’s expected, too, that Season 2 should last six weeks. We’ll update this page with confirmed launch times and dates when announced.

What are the rewards for FUT Season 2?

While they haven’t been officially confirmed by EA yet, it’s safe to say that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely dominate FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 rewards, challenges, and promos.

We’ll more than likely see Tifo designs based on teams participating in the World Cup, World Cup-themed player packs, and live events based on player form during the tournament.

This should include the much-talked-about FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory Promo. This should be a dynamic squad of World Cup stars with upgradeable cards based on their real-world tournament performances.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what EA Sports has up its sleeves for the second season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team but you can bet it will involve the World Cup in some way. We’ll update this page with correct information when EA reveals spills the beans.

