34 Reality TV questions for your home pub quiz

Every night is quiz night these days. And it’s all getting a bit embarrassing with the number of flags and historical dates we’re getting wrong – we should have paid more attention at school!

If it were up to us, all quizzes would have a bumper entertainment round (we might actually get some points that way). We’ve compiled a Reality TV round to get you started, with 34 questions about shows like Big Brother and Love Island for you to test out your knowledge.

Enjoy!

Reality TV Questions

Which comedian became the first ever Celebrity Big Brother winner in 2001? Put these shows in the order they arrived on our screens: Made in Chelsea, The Only Way is Essex, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Which C4 reality show, inspired by social media, was originally hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine in 2018? In Netflix series, Love is Blind, how many couples said I Do (on camera) in the series finale? What was the profession of Gemma Collins when we first met her in TOWIE? Who were Alan Sugar’s original advisors on The Apprentice? What is the name of the medic on I’m A Celebrity…? Sinitta and David Gest were judges on which ill-fated ITV reality competition? Where was the first American location to have its own Real Housewives series? Who won the first winter series of Love Island this year? Which former winner presented Big Brother when it first moved to Channel 5? Who did Claudia Winkleman replace as the host of Strictly Come Dancing? Which supermodel gave us America’s Next Top Model? In which year did Will Young and Gareth Gates face each other in the final of Pop Idol? This Morning presenter Alison Hammond shot to fame on which reality show? Who won the first UK series of The Masked Singer this year? Health guru Gillian McKeith provided an iconic reality show moment when she fainted on which programme? Name the 2002 BBC singing competition hosted by Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty. Which of these singers has not appeared as a coach on The Voice UK? A) Katy Perry B) Rita Ora C) Kylie Minogue D) Jessie J True or false: Love Island has won a BAFTA Name the BBC reality competition once described as ‘Gymnastics does Strictly’. It only ran for one series. In which city was reality show The Valleys set? What was the name of the group formed during the original series of Popstars? Hint: it featured Myleene Klass and Kym Marsh. Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattison shot to fame on which reality show? ‘Make it Work!’ is a catchphrase on which US fashion reality show? What was the prize on TV talent show, ‘How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria’? Who did Susan Boyle lose to when she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent? Only one of these music acts won X Factor: which one? A) Olly Murs B) JLS C) One Direction D) Little Mix What was the name of C4’s winter sports based reality show, hosted by Davina McCall? Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack were the stars of which reality show? Which happy Love Island couple from series three have recently announced they are expecting a baby? Which popular reality show gave grooms a budget to organise their wedding day in secret, behind their partner’s back? Jeremy Spake was one of the UK’s first reality stars – which show did he appear on? “Sashay away!” is a catchphrase on which reality show?

Reality TV Answers

Jack Dee Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2004), TOWIE (2010), Made in Chelsea (2011) The Circle Two: Lauren & Cameron and Amber & Barnett Used car saleswoman Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford Medic Bob Grease is the Word Orange County, California Paige Turley and Finley Tapp Brian Dowling Sir Bruce Forsyth Tyra Banks 2002 Big Brother Nicola Roberts I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Fame Academy A) Katy Perry True! For Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show in 2018. Tumble Cardiff Hearsay Geordie Shore Project Runway Starring in a West End production of The Sound of Music Diversity D) Little Mix The Jump The Osbournes Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Don’t Tell the Bride Airport RuPaul’s Drag Race

Test your own knowledge here:

