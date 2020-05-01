Which Star Wars character are you? Take our quiz and find out

May the Fourth be with you! But on an auspicious day for Star Wars fans, the big question lingers…if YOU were catapulted to a galaxy far, far away who would you be? Which role would you fill in the Millennium Falcon’s crew, or on the Death Star?

Advertisement

In other words…which Star Wars character are you the most like?

To find out, you can do no better than checking out our personality quiz. Should you be rearranging your words like Yoda? Is Princess Leia your soulmate? Or do you secretly have a little Wookkie in you? Take the test now and find out your Star Wars destiny…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more Star Wars content we have the Star Wars quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz or tune in to the Star Wars Convention taking place. Or watch the Rise of Skywalker – new to Disney Plus on 4th May just in time to mark the day. If you’ve not signed up to Disney Plus yet you can sign up with the seven-day free trial or subscribe for £59.99 a year.