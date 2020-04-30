The two-day online celebration – An Online Revelry: May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th – features watchalongs of the films and episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels in addition to Q&As with franchise writers and actors.

Lasting from 10am Eastern Time (3pm in UK) to 10pm (3am in UK), more details about the online festival's schedule areavailable on the New York Comic Con website, including which Twitter handles to use when live tweeting during watchalongs and Star Wars-themed quizzes and trivia.

Most of the Q&A sessions will be live-streamed via New York Comic Con's Facebook page, however an interview with the authors of the Star Wars novels and 501st Legion Children's Book Reading will be available to watch on the BookCon Facebook page.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to watch on Sky Store, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide