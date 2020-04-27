In the closing moments of The Rise of Skywalker, she meets original trilogy hero Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who offers to help her track down her parents.

Speculation that this could be the plot of a new spin-off movie or Disney+ series has been rampant, and Ackie certainly seems open to the idea.

In an interview with Digital Spy, she said: "Jannah was a completely new character and I like the idea that the Star Wars universe is expanding. I think Jannah could get a spin-off. She has a really rich backstory that JJ [Abrams] told me about, and a future that we still don’t know about."

More like this

However, when asked whether she is Lando's daughter, a theory that has gained some traction among Star Wars fans, she didn't confirm one way or the other.

The Rise of Skywalker was recently announced to be heading to Disney+ on 4th May, as part of the date's customary Star Wars celebrations.

Advertisement

Wondering what's good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows.