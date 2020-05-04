So is Rise of Skywalker available on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

When will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney Plus UK?

Quite fittingly, The Rise of Skywalker has arrived on Disney Plus UK - 4th May 2020.

You can sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 for a year, or £5.99 a month. You will be able to catch various Pixar films, Marvel films and so much more.

The film is also available to watch on Sky Cinema through Sky Store (with bonus content) or NowTV.

The date has long been associated with Star Wars events and celebrations, thanks to the irresistible pun: "May the 4th be with you!"

Rise of Skywalker was the only Star Wars movie not available on the service at launch, meaning that fans will have the complete saga at their fingertips from the first week of May.

The film's surprise release follows a similar early Disney Plus launch for the studio's animated smash-hit, Frozen 2, in the USA.

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital release date in the UK was Monday 13th April.

The US digital release date was moved forward to 13th March, following the lead of several other early VOD releases.

Rise of Skywalker is available now on DVD too.

However, there has been no change to the UK digital release date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is currently available on Amazon and Sky Store. BT TV customers can also buy the film from the BT TV Film Store.

It's also available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker review

You can read our Rise of Skywalker review, in which we described the climactic Star Wars film as “more of a shrug than an air-punch”.

