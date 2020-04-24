20 Star Wars questions for your home pub quiz

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people to be somewhat more creative when it comes to finding ways to socialise – and one of many new activities to emerge has been the video chat puz quiz.

But when it’s your turn to host, it can be tricky to come up with killer questions that’ll hopefully both challenge and delight your quizzers!

Well although current restrictions might mean that travelling anywhere, never mind to a galaxy far far away, isn’t quite possible right now – it’s still possible to bask in all things Star Wars – so we’ve come up with some themed questions for you.

All questions and answers are below…

Questions

In the first ever Star Wars live action TV series, Tha Mandalorian, which actor plays the title character? What is the name of the bounty hunter who captured Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back Which space opera comic strip originally inspired George Lucas to write the first Star Wars film? What colour was Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber? In total, how many series have there been of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Who was the director of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? In The Empire Strikes Back, Lando Calrissian is the Baron Administrator of Cloud City on which planet? What day of the year is known by fans as Star Wars Day? What is the name of Jabba the Hutt’s in-house band in Return of the Jedi? Who played young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story? Which Star Wars film has the most Academy Awards to its name? Jar Jar Binks belongs to what species? Which actor was “digitally resurrected” to posthumously appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? What is the name of the planet on which Luke Skywalker goes into hiding for several years? Kendal Ozzel was the commanding officer of which ship? In what year was the first installment of the Star Wars: Battlefront video game series released? Adam Driver turned down a role in which other blockbuster to play Kylo Ren? Can you name the Jedi Council member who is of the same species as Yoda? Which species believed that C-3PO might be “some sort of god”? Which acclaimed actress stars as Maz Kanata in the sequel trilogy?

Answers

