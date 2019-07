Who is Maura Higgins? Meet the Love Island contestant and ring girl who has modelled for Liam Payne

Love Island is now in full swing, with brand new bombshells regularly hitting the villa expecting to cause shockwaves for the existing Islanders.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maura…

Meet Maura Higgins…

Who is Maura coupled up with on Love Island? Curtis.

Age: 28

From: County Longford, Ireland

Job: Model and ring girl

Instagram: @maurahiggins

With over 40k Instagram followers, you may recognise Maura – especially if you’re a One Direction fan.

Maura starred in the visual shoot for Liam Payne’s 2017 hit Get Low (see if you can spot her in the video below) – and has worked with many famous faces thanks to her modelling career.

“I’ve worked with athletes and people who have been in the public eye,” she explained.

That includes big-name boxers like Anthony Joshua, whose recent fights have seen Maura working as a ring girl, something that helped her and boxing Islander Tommy Fury click when she first entered the villa. Unfortunately, Maura is yet to step into the ring at one of Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury’s fights.

What is a ring girl?

Good question. They’re the (usually rather glamorous) women who enter the boxing ring between rounds and hold up numbered signs to signal which round is next.

What’s Maura’s approach to finding love in the villa?

Maura has already demonstrated that she’s not afraid to shake things up, and admits she will be “extreme” to get the guy she fancies in the show.

“It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day,” she says.

However, if she does couple up with any of the boys, Maura is in it for the long run, having previously been in a relationship for nine years.

“If I’m in a relationship with someone, I’m loyal. That’s it. I’ve never cheated. I’ve been cheated on. I will trust someone until they do something wrong to me, I’m very much like that,” she says.

“Once the trust is gone, there’s no going back.”

However, Maura stresses she is a girls’ girl, and hopes that no-one will interfere if she is lucky enough to start calling her villa partner her boyfriend.

“I think if you’ve put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don’t go there,” she says.

“If there is a girl and a guy in there and they’ve put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me.”

What is Maura looking for in the villa?

While her celebrity crush is the gorgeous Chris Hemsworth (“I love him!” she says), Maura is looking for a man with “personality.”

“I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh,” she says. “They have to have banter, without a doubt.

“I like someone to chat and have the craic and have some banter and something about them. I would hate it if someone was just really quiet and making me do all the talking.”

Meanwhile, her biggest turn-off is arrogance.

“I can’t bear that!” she says. “And I hate someone who acts differently when they’re around their friends.”

What has Maura been up to in the villa?

Maura made quite the entrance. After walking in hand-in-hand with newcomer Elma, she chose Tommy as one of her first three dates – and was open and upfront about what she wants from him.

“I would have jumped on you,” she told him, before confiding to Elma, “The things I would do to that man…”

It looked like Tommy was also keen on Maura, telling her: “When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560-degree turn.”

However, Maura’s direct and upfront manner became a little much for Tommy, who literally turned the other cheek when she repeatedly tried to kiss him, before choosing Molly-Mae in the re-coupling.

Maura managed to escape eviction thanks to a twist which saw two new boys – Jordan and Tom – enter the villa.

She and Tom got on very well – she asked him to share a bed with her – but he later expressed an interest in Elma, too.

Maura was “fumin'” when Elma, who having earlier assured her she wasn’t interested, said she was keen to get to know Tom.

Luckily for Maura, Elma was then voted off the island… so it looked like she might have Tom all to herself, after all – but she was briefly put off due to his lack of directness.

Danny caught her eye before Tom won her back, after impressing Maura with a confident kiss on the terrace. But he then well and truly screwed himself over after Maura won a night with him in the Hideaway.

After bantering with the lads about what they were going to get up to, Maura overheard Tom say he was going to check whether she was “all mouth” after being thrown a condom – leading her to (rightly) tell him to “f*** himself”.

The duo patched things up quickly enough, after Maura had him grovelling for a bit, and they coupled up.

But there were more bumps ahead after Anna revealed to Maura that Tom had “asked Jordan for advice on their compatibility,” which left Maura on the hunt to find out what had been said – and she was left in tears after another screaming row with Tom.

Maura soon renewed her search for the man of her dreams after Tom was dumped and she packed her bags for Casa Amor, where she met new boys Dennon and Marvin.

She picked Marvin in the re-coupling, and Dennon was dumped off the island.

But in a shocking turn of events, she announced that she fancies Curtis, and that she wanted him to teach her how to dance.

Maura soon acted on her new feelings, dumping Marvin and confessing how she felt to Curtis.

With Amy no longer in the villa, Maura cracked on grafting for Curtis and even chose to basically ignore new guy Chris on their date to focus on Curtis’s conversation with Francesca.

Maura saw her chance to stake her claim during the raunchy dance task – choosing to plant a kiss on Curtis while giving him a lap dance.

But her hopes were dashed when new girl Francesca opted to couple up with the ballroom dancer, leaving Maura to choose Chris.

But Curtis gave Maura a back-rub – while a clearly irritated Francesca looked on – before Curtis then decided to tell Maura that he was going to sleep on the daybed to spare anyone’s feelings (before telling Francesca he was sleeping alone so he “didn’t rub things” in Maura’s face).

However, Curtis knew he had to make a decision sooner rather than later over which girl to choose, and after Maura told him to hurry up, he decided to crack on with her and the pair shared a smooch on the balcony.

He later told BFF Tommy that there had been some “thrusting” on the day bed, but despite fans being convinced that the pair had finally gone all the way, an ITV source confirmed to that they didn’t have sexual intercourse on that particular occasion.

At the next girls-pick recoupling, Maura coupled up with Curtis — and they’ve seemingly been doing bits on the regular ever since.

They both pretended not to care when they discovered in a challenge that The Sun had sarcastically referred to Curtis as “manly”.

The then pair seemed to take things to the next level after a steamy night in the Hideaway.

When asked whether Maura and Curtis did have sex when in the villa, a spokesperson for ITV revealed that Curtis said “a gentleman never tells”.

However, the couple hit another bump in the road when Maura discovered that Curtis had advised Jordan to crack on with India behind Anna’s back — prompting the pair to have a row over whether or not Curtis would do the same to Maura if the roles were reversed.

They seemed to patch things up during the Baby Challenge, but Maura was left pondering her options after Anna told her that she believed Curtis wasn’t “genuine”…

But, they seemed to be back on track after their final date, which saw the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner and dance together.

Maura admitted her “mammy” would absolutely love Curtis.

“I know I don’t tell you a lot of the time that I like you, but I really do. You’re funny and I love your smile. When you smile, I smile,” she told him.

Could Maura and Curtis be waltzing through to the final?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2