Who’s going to be on Love Island 2019?

After the enormous success of the fourth series of Love Island (the finale was the most watched programme on a non-terrestrial channel since the 2012 Olympics), it’s little wonder that the show was instantly renewed for a fifth series.

Come June this year, another cohort of beautiful people will head for the sunny climes of Spain looking for love (or, at the very least, a teeth-whitening endorsement) as they spend the summer sticking it on one another and getting mugged off in the hope of winning the £50,000 cash prize.

And it appears we’re mere weeks away from finding out exactly who is going into the villa, with Caroline Flack revealing that she may be privy to who is in the line-up before the end of April.

Speaking on Easter Monday (22nd April), she explained on her Instagram story, “By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick.”

But who will be making their move to Majorca in the hope of coupling up with The One? Here’s everything we know so far.

What sorts of characters will the Love Island team cast?

Love Island’s winning formula seems to be derived from the stellar work of the casting team who endeavour to find a varied mix of individuals who strike the balance of being compatible with one another while also making great television.

Several of those who take part in the programme are hand-picked by producers, but others are selected after completing a rigorous application process, which includes sending over a video of themselves alongside a series of filter-free selfies.

The last two series, which have seen the show become more and more popular, seem to have nailed the balance between finding fame-seekers and genuine hopeless romantics – despite garnering some criticism for not featuring a diverse enough cast.

Alongside the usual models, personal trainers and Insta-influencers that have become Love Island staples, the more recent editions have also included a “semi-famous” Islander to pique interest, with Dani Dyer and Marcel ‘Did you know I was in Blazin’ Squad?’ Somerville becoming cornerstones of the villa in their respective series.

And as well as including a few slightly older contestants who bring a more nuanced and mature perspective on romance other than ‘did you stick it on her’ (eg Laura and Paul from series four), the show has started to champion ‘underdog’ islanders who stand apart from the rest of the villa’s perma-tanned cohort – see series three runner-up Camilla Thurlow and series four’s perpetually sunburnt Doctor Alex George.

So those are some of the types we might expect to see heading to Majorca this year but what about more specific rumours about who is being scouted? Step this way…

Who’s been rumoured for the Love Island 2019 line-up?

Jada Sezer

The plus-size model is reportedly set to be entering the villa later in the series in response to criticism of ‘identikit’ contestants.

The 30-year-old has previously modelled for L’Oreal, and ran the London Marathon last year in simply her underwear and her trainers.

A source explained, “This year producers are determined to have more variation among the Islanders.

“They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit young men and women.”

The insider continued to The Mirror, “Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon.

“Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series.”

Oloni

Twitter personality and sex blogger Oloni has claimed she too will be entering the Love Island villa in June.

You may recognise Oloni, full name Dami Olonisakin, from her numerous Twitter challenges in which she asks people to divulge their sex and relationship experiences and problems.

Oloni told her 57,000 Instagram followers, “Cat’s out the bag – I’m going to be on Love Island.”

She then added her ideal man was “Six foot tall, dark hair just someone I can crack on with really.”

Corey Galloway

The latest name linked to the villa is barman Corey Galloway.

The 25-year-old, originally from Scotland but now working as a barman in Dubai, reportedly flew to the UK to meet producers ahead of the new series.

“Corey’s a dead nice lad, and he’s been single for a while, so he has nothing to lose going onto Love Island,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s actually just become an uncle and has been thinking about putting single life behind him to settle down with someone special.

“He’s really outgoing and the ladies love him. He never misses a chance to take his top off so the villa will be his idea of heaven.”

Curtis Pritchard

The younger brother of Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard may very well be waltzing his way into the villa, according to reports.

Happy Birthday 🥳.. @CurtisPritchard The BEST Brother I could ever wish for.. Thank you for all you have always done for me.. See you soon, but so great to see you back in Ireland performing on the Dance Floor 🙏🏻😃.. #family #love pic.twitter.com/ypYWmF8Hii — AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) February 8, 2019

Execs are hoping the 23-year-old, who is also a professional dancer, will spice up the Majorcan villa with his smooth moves.

“His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies,” a source told The Sun.

“They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa.”

Tommy Fury

Boxer Tyson Fury’s younger brother has been heavily rumoured to join Love Island’s line-up. A boxer in his own right, Tommy Fury is 19 years old and hopes to move out of his sibling’s shadow.

His knockout (sorry) good lucks are apparently already a hit on the streets of Manchester and, according to a source in the Daily Star, “he’s very confident when it comes to the ladies.”

With some rippling abs and a few thousand Instagram followers already to his name, Tommy seems like a natural fit…

Kobi-Jean Cole

The latest Miss Great Britain is tipped to follow in the footsteps of Zara Holland and enter the Love Island villa.

The evidence? Her trainer, Matt Fiddes, who has been dropping some heavy hints that his 23-year-old client will appear on the ITV2 reality series. In a post following a workout with Kobi-Jean, he teased, “What is she getting in shape for?” to which she replied: “Ahhh so exciting!! Not long now.”

Now, of course, that could mean just about anything but it’s Matt’s next comment that has really raised eyebrows: “be glad when your out the country! I get a little break!”

Could Kobi-Jean’s flight be booked for Mallorca?

Sav Berry

Influencer, model and Internet prankster Sav Berry is the latest name to be attached to the fifth series of Love Island.

News of the 23-year-old’s so-called appearance in the villa was leaked to the Daily Star Online by a friend, with pictures of Berry posing in front of an electronic screen and in front of a pink backdrop in the same style as Love Island contestants.

However, upon further digging, it appears one of the shots included in the story was really from a previous shoot Berry has done for Jacamo.

Berry also has form as a prankster, having previously made videos with YouTube channel YVB.

Ted Pullin

The Oxford-born model is reportedly in “advanced talks” to enter the villa for series fove.

Friends with Love Island series four star Jack Fowler and signed to the same agency as Eyal Booker, Pullin was reportedly a stand-in for last year’s run – and was meant to be heading into the villa alongside Charlie Frederick.

However, he was replaced in favour of Josh Denzel, who eventually finished third in the competition.

But Pullin looks to be ideal villa fodder – with over 24,000 followers on Instagram and having modelled for BoohooMAN and Blakely brands.

A source explained, “Ted would certainly be a popular – and recognisable – addition to the Love Island villa.

“He’s already got a following on social media, no doubt after thousands googled ‘hot Blakely model’ after seeing one of his ads.”

The insider continued to The Sun, “He came close to landing a place on the show last time, but just missed out. This could be his year.”

Soph Piper

Rochelle Humes’s lookalike little sister (far right) is reportedly in advance talks to enter the villa.

“A source close to Love Island” explained that producers are hoping the 20-year-old will be this year’s Dani Dyer.

“ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series,” the insider told The Sun. “Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boosted the show’s ratings.

“This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.

“Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

“She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

Lotan Carter

The former Big Brother star has reportedly met with Love Island producers about starring in series 5.

Carter, who previously worked as a Dreamboy, was apparently worried that his reality TV past could hold him back.

“Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera,” a source told The Sun.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.

“He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV.

“And he’s looking for love. He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

Megan Barton Hanson… again

Whether you loved her or loathed her, Megan Barton Hanson made Love Island unmissable viewing last year.

The bodacious blonde was quite the bombshell when she strutted in on day eight, instantly turning heads in the villa, with even those in the most comfortable couplings tempted to stray.

While Doctor Alex initially tried (and ultimately failed) to stick it on her, Megan chose to couple up with hashtag deep Eyal Booker, with the pair going all the way in the Hideaway – before she pied him off with the immortal line, “You’re not exactly Jim Carrey.”

Instead, “Muggy” Meg broke up what seemed to be the villa’s most unshakeable couple, with Wes Nelson ditching Laura for Meg almost immediately after he heard she was interested in him.

While their romance was not without its ups and downs (Alex-with-the-glasses in Casa Amor, anyone?), the pair made it to the show’s live finals, finishing in fourth place – and actually seemed genuinely in love when they moved in together shortly after the show.

But the pair have since split following Wes’ appearance of Dancing on Ice, and friends of Meg have hinted the former glamour model would be willing to do the show all over again.

“Megan will be raring to go and meet new blokes now it’s finished with Wes,” a pal told the Daily Star newspaper.

“She is understandably upset it hasn’t worked out but she isn’t one to dwell on the past.

“We reckon it’s the ideal tonic to get over Wes. She should apply now.”

Jane Park

Back to reality tomorrow 🙃 pic.twitter.com/RCnj3q3Zx8 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 7, 2019

Lottery wildchild Jane Park first entered the public eye when she scooped £1 million on the Euromillions draw aged just 17.

Now 23, Edinburgh-based Jane is hoping to trade Scotland for Spain this summer in a bid to find love in the villa.

“Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start,” a source told The Sun.

“Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She’s single now and feels the time is right to explore options.

“She loved last year’s show and thinks it might give her something long-lasting.”

Holibobs day 2 pic.twitter.com/Qf0uhEFCy0 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 2, 2019

The millionaire has admitted she finds it “difficult” to meet men due to her hefty lottery win.

Speaking to Sunday People last year, she explained, “I’ve had s*** relationships and it’s left me with a massive guard up. With the last one, I showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy.

“I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”

Love Island is Jane’s latest bid to try and find romance, having previously offered men a £60,000 allowance to wine and dine her.

“Nobody really caught her eye,” the source continued. “Jane knows Love Island contestants are vetted and thinks she’ll get a better quality of man there.”

Sairah Pinnock

The older sister of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sairah was hotly-tipped by the tabloids to enter Love Island last year.

A Love Island insider reportedly told The Sun: “Sairah is one of the Love Island reserves who could be thrown into the mix at any time during one of the episodes.

“She’s had her fair share of bad relationships so is well and truly on the look-out for love and a long-term relationship.”

However, her inclusion looks less likely for series five, after Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne publicly blasted the show for its lack of diversity.

How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! 🤦🏽‍♀️ #disappointed #diversity x Leigh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 28, 2018

Amelia Goodman

Amelia Goodman comes from a family of reality TV stars, with her sister Chloe Goodman appearing on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother. Her other sister Lauryn is also no stranger to the fame game, with 56,000 Instagram followers.

Amelia isn’t far behind with 23k followers on Instagram, describing herself as a social media influencer from Brighton. She was rumoured for Love Island 2018, with Mail Online claiming that she has already met with producers and casting bosses.

Could 2019 be her time to shine?

Ethan Allen

Gabby Allen’s gorgeous younger brother turned heads when he briefly featured in the 2017 edition of Love Island, with many calling for the Leeds University graduate to feature on the show.

His popularity saw him reportedly meet with show bosses ahead of the 2018 series.

“Ethan didn’t want to go on the show initially, even though Gabby had such an amazing time,” a source told The Sun.

“But producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings.

“He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.”

Braelin Kail Peery

American Instagram star Braelin Kail Peery confirmed she had been approached by producers to take part in the fifth series of Love Island.

The 20-year-old model from Atlanta seems to be perfect villa fodder, having garnered over 8000 followers on Instagram and 21,000 followers on Twitter.

i really just got asked to be on the show love island … — kail (@ohkailno) March 6, 2019

But Braelin, who stated she was bisexual on her Twitter page last September, seems markedly more guarded about packing her back and heading to Mallorca for the summer.

When one of her followers urged her to take part, she replied, “I’m 20 and have never been in a relationship before. I can’t already be going on love shows.”

Could she change her mind?

Ercan Ramadan

The Only Way is Marbs star was reportedly approached early in January after his strong social media presence and connections to other Love Island stars caught the eye of producers.

“Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show, they told Ercan he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board,” a source told The Sun.

“This year they know exactly who they want on the show, everyone on Love Island must have a strong influence on social media – it’s key to the success of the show.”

However, they may be a little too late in signing the star, with Ercan now dating former Geordie Shore favourite Vicky Pattison.

A show insider has since denied that Ercan was approached, telling MailOnline, “No it’s not true, we haven’t auditioned these names.”

Love Island retunes on Monday 3rd June on ITV 2.