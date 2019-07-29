In a format change, it’s the girls entered the ‘secret’ second villa while the boys remained behind.

Here’s all you need to know about Maria Wild – an Instagram star who said she had her eye on our man Anton….

Meet Maria Wild….

Status: DUMPED

Age: 22

From: Cheltenham

Job: VIP Host

Instagram: @mariacarmelwild

Maria already has the Casa Amor entrance down pat, as she’s best friends with a Casa Amor original Danielle Sellers, who appeared back in series three.

Glamour model Danielle was only briefly in the series, and had a brief romance with fellow newcomer Nathan Joseph before the pair split.

Maria describes herself as “clingy”, “emotional” and “loving”, and is looking for a life-long partner.

“I’m quite passionate – whatever it is I am doing, I’m very all or nothing. Like I said, I’m very loving. I really do care about other people a lot,” she said.

It’s her caring nature which will stop Maria from rocking the boat, as she rather pointedly describes herself as “not a Maura” type.

“I wouldn’t upset anyone, put it that way,” she said. “My approach won’t be to really graft someone. I never graft anyone on the outside so I won’t go in there and be any different.”

Maria rates herself a seven or an eight, and prides herself on her fuller lips.

“They are natural but people always ask me if I’ve had them done, so I guess I’m quite lucky,” she said.

What happened to Maria in the villa?

She had very little screen time, despite having originally made eyes at Anton, and was dumped from the Island after none of the boys chose to couple up with her.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2