Occupation: Salesman

From: Essex

Twitter: @natjoseph

Nathan reckons he's a three-in-one package: funny, a nice guy and conventionally good looking.

We'll be the judge of that but we already know he's got some serious skills...

But while some lads are walking into the house on the hunt for something serious (ahem, Craig), Nathan is certainly not looking to settle down just yet: "I'm only 25 and there are things I want to do with my life."

What's he looking for in a girl? "I would say that my first girlfriend was called Liv and she looked like Liv and acts like Liv! But that was my first girlfriend and I wouldn't want to get with a girl like that now. All of the girls are attractive but personality is what's important to me now. Montana is the one that is best suited to my personality. I'm always taking the mickey out of myself or someone else, and I need someone to do that on both sides."

Nathan isn't worried about going for girls already in solid couples: "The way I see it is, if I go in there and the boys feel like they are coupled up with the right person, then they have nothing to worry about. I'm going to be myself and I'm going in there to get on with the boys and the girls. But if I get on with a girl, that's how it is and may the best man win. They're not my mates yet, so I don't think I could make a promise of not going near any of their girls."

Although Kem probably needn't worry about Nathan going for his (sort-of) other half. "I don't like the way Amber goes about her business,in the sense that she has played with Kem a bit and always likes to start drama," says the newcomer.

What's Nathan's dating history like?

Nathan claims to go about things the honourable way. "I will not take anyone on a date unless I genuinely feel I like them. I've only ever had two girlfriends – my first girlfriend I met at university and my last girlfriend was the first girl I took on a date to actually win. If I'm taking someone on a date it's not just to get in their knickers, it needs to mean something to me."

Anything else I should know?

Nathan's claim to fame is a bit Z-list if you ask us. "I went to Vegas when I was 21," he explains. "I was in a club with my mate and we paid the bouncer to get into VIP, and the next minute I had a tap on the shoulder and turned around and this girl asked if I was from the UK – it was Tulisa! We then spent the night at her table."

Table, was that Nathan? Hmmm...

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2