Rob is a Dublin-based lifestyle & fitness blogger with 250,000 Instagram followers and the same number of YouTube subscribers. Since 2015 he has been an ambassador for MyProtein. He is what some might call an "influencer".

What does he want to achieve in the Love Island villa?

Rob appears to be looking for a life partner. "I'm 25 now, next year I'll be 26 and engaged maybe because I want to settle down and have kids aged 28, 29. I don't want to be one of those old couples I want to be a DILF!"

Who’s he got his eye on in the Villa?

Tyla – and he seems keen: "She is amazing looking, I love the dark tan, brunette thing but I'll have to get to know her better". When asked about his celebrity crush, he said: "Mila Kunis - she looks a bit like Tyla actually. Obviously she is amazing, she has that Hawaiian beach surfer chick thing going on."

What’s his love life like?

Six months ago Rob broke up with his long-term girlfriend, Sarah Godfrey, another Irish fitness blog star. Given that the two had documented their relationships with daily videos, there were a lot of questions from subscribers, so poor old Rob had to explain to the internet that sometimes love just doesn't work out. Check out his break-up video below.

The kicker? He maintains that he has never had his heart broken. Don't tell Sarah.

Anything else I should know?

Rob's vlogging doesn't end in the gym, it takes in every aspect of his life. So whoever he does settle down with is in for a life in the spotlight. May not be such a turn-off considering the meeting place...

