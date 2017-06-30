Occupation: Model and part-time teaching assistant

From: Kent

Twitter: @amelia_peters



Instagram: ameliapeters1

What makes Amelia different to the rest of the female islanders? "Everyone in there seems very eager, but I am very laid back," she says on her USP. "I am quite chilled out and I wouldn’t get my hopes up on things. If I fancied a boy I would go for it, but I wouldn’t put pressure on it."

Who’s she got her eye on in the villa? "I do fancy Kem. He is quite similar to me, we’re from the same area and I know some of the same people to him."

However... "I couldn’t stand Chris in the beginning but now he is coming out of his shell more."

Does this mean she'll be going after Chris, then? Err, not as such: "I don’t think I would even bother going near Chris because Olivia would eat me alive. It’s just something you have to do."

And that's not the only reason she thinks she might clash with Liv: "I think I’d get along well with Montana, but I reckon I might potentially clash with Olivia," she says. "Only because everyone that has watched it has messaged me and said we are quite similar."

Her exes would say she is: "A bit of a nutcase, and also a bit of a pushover if I really like the person. I do get very jealous and I can get aggy." Sounds like great TV, eh?

