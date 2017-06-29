Who are the new Love Island contestants?
Meet the 11 newcomers brought in to entertain – and tempt – the boys and girls while they're living in separate villas
There's a big bombshell headed for the Love Islanders as they're split into boys and girls villas – and faced with 11 brand new contestants keen to tempt them away from their other halves.
With Kem, Chris, Dom, Jonny and Marcel driven off to an exotic new villa, there are five new girls – Chyna, Ellisha-Jade, Shannen, Danielle and Amelia – set to gatecrash their party and get to know the Islanders.
Meanwhile, Camilla, Montana, Liv, Amber, Tyla and Gabi are back at Love Island HQ where Caroline Flack breaks the news that fresh meat Alex, Nathan, Craig, Rob, Marino and Steve are all set to join them.
But who are the newbies? Check out our profiles below to find out more about the lucky 11 entering Love Island 2017...
Love Island is on at 9pm on ITV2