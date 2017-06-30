Occupation: Personal trainer

From: Brighton

Instagram: marino_katsouris

Marino doesn’t want “to sound too cocky” but he does want you to know that he has “the body and the looks at the same time”.

Does that get him into trouble? “People always tend to think I’m a bad guy but they sit down with me for dinner and realise I’m actually really nice.”

The dinner trick doesn’t always work though, does it Marino? “I went out for food with this girl once and she had her guard up and was so arrogant and talked down everything I said. She was on the defensive because she thought I was a bad guy.”

But you’re definitely not going to be a bad guy in the villa? "I don’t want to stab anyone in the back but if the girl is hanging loosely on the other guy and she’s showing interest I’m not going to shut it down.”

Shut it down. Wow.

That sounds like a lot of agg? Marino doesn’t have time for “a girl that gives you agg…

“As soon as I see them giving you agg I run away. I like it agg free.”

Who does Marino have his eye on in the villa? “I’ve got my eyes on a few. I do like Montana, she’s got something about her, really nice body, good personality. Also Tyla is pretty cool and Amber although I don’t know what’s going on with her and Kem at the moment.

“I like a brunette but I like a blonde as well. I did like Olivia but from what I’ve seen she gives Chris a little bit too much agg, creating arguments out of nothing so probably best to steer clear of that.”

Does he love Marcel as much as we all do? “Marcel. He is the villa therapist, everyone goes to him. He’s the voice of reason and he reminds me of myself in my friend group so I respect what he does and he’s a cool guy.

