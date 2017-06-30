Occupation: Entrepreneur and blogger

From: Southampton

Twitter: @thesotongirl



More like this

Instagram: @thesouthamptongirl

Meet all the new Love Island contestants

Ellisha-Jade runs her own lifestyle blog about what's on in and around Southampton. "I work really hard, and I have my own business, so I don’t rely on other people," she says. "Some girls really need a boyfriend, but I’m not one of those girls. I’m really independent and don’t depend on a guy."

Let's hope she doesn't encounter Jonny and his views on always picking up the bill...

Who’s she got her eye on in the villa? Dom, Dom and Dom. In fact, she hasn't mentioned any other names. "It bothers me that he has Jess on the outside but I think if he wasn’t open to dating other people he would have just left," she said. "I go so much off the vibe I get when I meet boys – I might switch and go for someone different once I’ve spent time with them." Let's hope for Jess's sake, she does!

What's Elisha-Jade's dating reputation? "I’m very intense, I like someone for two weeks and then get bored of them," she says. Sound familiar? *cough* Kem *cough*

What’s her love life like? Ellisha-Jade's dated "a few high profile people" – including an England football player – and cites her celebrity crush as Alex Bowen (although we're not really sure he counts?). "If I’d been in last year’s show I would 100% have gone for him," she says. "I tend to like athletes and footballers."

Will she get on with the girls? Err, possibly. She says: "I think Amber, Tyla and maybe Gabby. I feel like the other girls that have been there from the start are quite hostile. Olivia is the girl I am most likely to clash with. We are both quite fiery and quite dramatic."

Grab the popcorn, people.

Meet the rest of the Love Island newcomers...

Chyna

Ellis



Ellisha-Jade

White

Amelia

Peters



Shannen

Reily McGrath

Danielle

Sellers



Alex

Beattie

Nathan

Joseph



Craig

Lawson

Rob

Lipsett



Marino

Katsouris

Steve

Ball



More Love Island

news

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2