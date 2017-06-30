Occupation: Personal trainer

From: Essex

Twitter: @thetattooedpt

More like this

Instagram: @thetattooedpt

Meet all the new Love Island contestants

What makes Craig different to the rest of the female islanders?

Craig has more than a few celebrity connections. He says his claim to fame is being the personal trainer for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway tour, but a quick scroll through his Instagram reveals he's got several famous mates.

Simon Webbe is chief among them – Craig trains the Blue singer, although the pair appear to hang out together all the time, too. Fellow Blue members Duncan James and Anthony Costa also train with Craig, and he recently posted a picture with Macklemore.

And in case his social media handle doesn't give it away, Craig is covered in tattoos. His knuckles spell out the word "FEARLESS" but he says, "people look at me and put me in a category – because I'm tattooed and I've done some boxing. I actually have a soft side to me that I want people to see. I don't want to be judged as an angry person, which people often think I might be."

Who’s he got his eye on in the Villa?

"I have had my eye on Camilla since the start, but I also like Tyla – she's caught my eye," says Craig. "It could all change when I'm in there though. I go a lot on the vibe and the energy they are giving off."

Could Craig put a smile back on poor Cam's face? "Camilla is the type of girl you could marry as she doesn't rely on men. I like looking after a woman but at the same time I like a bit of independence."

We could get excited about this coupling...

What’s his love life like?

Craig has already been engaged twice and he has children. But he says he's never cheated – "if I've left it's because they have cheated, and that's on them" – and he reckons his exes would describe him as "cheeky, romantic and very confident".

He's not looking for "overly bratty" girls or anyone "very loud and spoilt" and he reckons he's got a lot of confidence when it comes to talking to the opposite sex – something he claims the Love Island boys aren't all that good at.

Anything else I should know?

Craig wants something serious. "I'm not going there for a bit of a fun, I could get that on a Friday night. I'm doing this to find someone I can introduce to my kids. I'm looking for the real deal."

Meet the rest of the Love Island newcomers...

Chyna

Ellis



Ellisha-Jade

White

Amelia

Peters



Shannen

Reily McGrath

Danielle

Sellers



Alex

Beattie

Nathan

Joseph



Craig

Lawson

Rob

Lipsett



Marino

Katsouris

Steve

Ball



More Love Island

news

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2