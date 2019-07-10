Here's everything you need to know about Stevie Bradley...

Meet Stevie…

Age: 21

From: Isle of Man

Job: Student

Status: DUMPED

Instagram: @stevie_bradley1

Who is Stevie?

He’s a self-proclaimed charmer

“I’m charming, friendly and laid back. In terms of bad traits, I’m very disorganised, I’ve got no filter and I’m an overthinker.”

But will he be loyal…

“I probably would have a wandering eye in the villa but my head wouldn’t turn from someone I felt I had a proper spark with, I wouldn’t ruin anything by jumping ship.”

His definition of bro-code?

“Not trying to graft on their partner” – so let’s hope he doesn’t crack on to Amy and Amber as he thinks he’ll strike up a bromance with Curtis and Michael.

What – and who – is Stevie looking for in the villa?

Long version: “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and is up for a good laugh. I want someone to go on dates with and have a good time with.”

Short version: “Lucie would be my number one.”

What has Stevie been up to in the villa?

We haven't seen that much of him yet, but he's been busy vying for Lucie's attention.

Torn between George and Stevie, Lucie admitted inside the Beach Hut: “Stevie is very confident which I like and he just went in for a kiss. I’m literally in the middle 50/50 between George and Stevie. Yet again I’m in the middle, it’s a hard decision right now.”

Sadly for Stevie, Lucie decided to couple up with George, leaving him to pack his bags and head home.