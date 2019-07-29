Here's the lowdown on baby-faced George Rains...

Meet George Rains...

Who is George coupled up with? He is coupled up with Lucie, after edging out smarmy Londoner Stevie.

Age: 22

From: Essex

Job: Builder

Instagram: @_georgerains

The self-professed "solid 7.5" is heading to the island in the hunt for love. "If I see the girl I want and we have that connection, I’m going to go for it, I don’t have any loyalty to anyone in there at the moment," he said.

"It’ll be difficult but I’m sure if the guys were in the same position as me they’d be doing the same.

"I’ve not been on the dating scene for the past six months but before my health kick, I’d meet girls on nights out...I was never meeting the right girls, they were always bad news, so it’s exciting to come to Love Island to meet someone - I’m hoping I’ll have better luck meeting them in a different environment to a nightclub!"

But it's not just the girls he will have to get on with in Majorca, George knows he must strike up a bond with the guys too.

"I like Tommy and Anton, they seem like they’re into their fitness too so I hope we’ll have a connection there.

"Bro code is having a strong bond with your boys, and not doing anything to them that’s going to have a negative outcome on them."

George the Builder is hoping to bring his "positive energy and mindset" to the island, but he'll have to be stocked up with food or viewers could see a "really moody" side to the 22-year-old.

What is George looking for?

Well... a girl version of himself, pretty much!

"I want someone who is a match to me - someone positive and outgoing and someone I can connect with," he said.

"I’m chilled out, funny and I’ve got a lot of positive energy to bring.

"The last few months I’ve been staying in, saving up, working out and being boring so I’m looking for a bit of excitement."

George has already picked out his favourite girls in the villa, meaning fans could see things heat up very quickly.

"Amber and Anna - Amber is my type, they are the sort of girls I’d go for looks-wise and Anna is really pretty and she’s got a nice body."

What is George up to in the villa?

We’re yet to see George up to much yet, but he's been getting busy competing for Lucie's attention alongside Stevie.

He has now moved into the proper Love Island villa, after Lucie chose to couple up with him.

After a quiet few days in the main house, George was dumped by Lucie.

And now he looks set to be dumped off the show, too, after they were voted in the bottom three couples by the public. The islanders have to decide between them and Amy and Curtis.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2