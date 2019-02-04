"The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me," Barton-Hanson told OK! magazine.

"Also the judges making comments, like Jason [Gardiner] saying that Wes and Vanessa made a 'lovely couple' was frustrating."

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Barton-Hanson also doubled down on earlier remarks she had made about Bauer.

“I stick by my guns that Vanessa knew what she was doing posting that when she did; it was completely tactical,” Barton-Hanson said, referring to the Instagram post in which she accused the dancer of using her recent break-up with her boyfriend as a way of getting herself publicity.

“Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe,” she said at the time.

However, despite the negativity towards Bauer and the Dancing on Ice producers, Barton-Hanson claimed she still had feelings for Nelson.

“Our ambitions and goals in life are very different – Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble ­– but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much. I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn't love me back,” she said.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV