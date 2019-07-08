Here’s all you need to know about Love Island’s very own Rose, Dan…

Meet Dan Rose…

Status: DUMPED

Age: 21

More like this

From: Nuneaton

Job: Bathroom salesman

Instagram: @danrose_

Twitter: @Dannrose_

Dan Rose is an idiot. No, that’s not us just being harsh, that’s his own admission.

His idiocy is what made him think he'd get on with Tommy in the villa, as he explained in the most back-handed way.

“I think Tommy is very much like me, I’m a bit of an idiot too,” he said. “Anton seems a bit of a clown as well so I think we’d get on.”

Also like Tommy, Dan’s silly nature is what makes him so likeable – or so he thinks.

“I’m a cheeky lad, I’m confident and I reckon I’ve got the gift of the gab,” he said.

“I’m funny, I’m chatty and talkative. I’m confident, possibly too confident at times.”

Well, quite. Dan rates himself highly as a nine out of ten.

“I would say 10 but... I should be modest,” he said. “I think I’m good looking, I get told I am anyway.”

What happened to Dan in Casa Amor?

Dan didn't even get a chance to meet Tommy Fury - he was dumped from the series when none of the girls opted to couple up with him at the end of their stay in Casa Amor.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2