Meet the cast of ITV’s Bad Move

Jack Dee, Kerry Godliman and Strictly's Seann Walsh all star in the ITV comedy

Jack Dee’s sitcom about a couple from Leeds who up sticks to the Yorkshire countryside to pursue their dream lifestyle — only for it to prove a living nightmare — proved a huge hit for ITV during its first series. Now it’s returning to our screens, with more annoying neighbours and moth infestations than you can shake a stick at.

Here’s everything you need to know about who stars in ITV’s Bad Move.

Jack Dee plays Steve

Jack Dee in Bad Move, ITV Pictures

Who’s Steve? 

Steve is married to Nicky. Unhappy with their city life in Leeds, the couple decide to move to pastures greener — but find the idyllic countryside isn’t all it’a cracked up to be.

Where have I seen Jack Dee before? 

The award-winning comedian and actor hosts the panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and frequently appears on shows like QI and Have I Got News For You. He won the first series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001 and fronted the 2015 series of The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

Kerry Godliman plays Nicky

Nicky in Bad Move (ITV)
Who’s Nicky?

Nicky is married to Steve — they’re both on their second marriages, and agree that they want a fresh start in the Yorkshire countryside.

Where have I seen Kerry Godliman before?

Comedian and actress Godliman is probably best known for playing Hannah in the Channel 4 comedy series Derek, but has also cropped up in Our Girl, Save Me and Carters Get Rich.

Miles Jupp plays Matt

Miles Jupp in Bad Move (ITV)
Who is Matt? 

Matt is Nicky and Steve’s annoying new neighbour, with a preference for interesting knitwear and homemade preserves.

Where have I seen Miles Jupp before?

The author, actor and comedian hosts the Radio 4’s The News Quiz and is a frequent guest on panel shows like Would I Lie To You? His acting roles have included Rev, Howards End and Gary Tank Commander.

Manjinder Virk plays Meena

Meena in Bad Move (ITV)
Who is Meena? 

Matt’s other-half, Meena is Nicky and Steve’s dreaded smug neighbour, whose new business went from strength to strength during the first series — just as Steve’s floundered.

Where have I seen Manjinder Virk before?

Director and actress Virk has appeared in various UK television series, including Holby City, Skins and Midsomer Murders.

Seann Walsh plays Grizzo

Seann Walsh (Getty Images)
Who is Grizzo?

Grizzo is the local rock star, whose pet panther and outdoor band rehearsals are a source of increasing frustration for Nicky and Steve.

Where have I seen Seann Walsh before?

A contestant in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, Walsh is a comedian and has appeared on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Philip Jackson plays Ken

Ken in Bad Move (ITV)
Who is Ken?

Father-in-law and President of the Garthdale Bowls Club, Ken has a no-nonsense approach to country living.

Where have I seen Philip Jackson before?

Jackson is probably best known as long-beleaguered Inspector Japp opposite David Suchet’s Poirot, but has also picked up roles in Robin of Sherwood, Sugartown, The Good Karma Hospital and Raised by Wolves.

Bad Move airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on ITV

