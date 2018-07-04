Flight of the Conchords announce new live special on HBO

No hurt feelings for Flight of the Conchords fans who missed their tour – the New Zealand comedy duo have announced that one of their live shows has been recorded for a TV special.

The hour-long, one-off HBO show will be a condensed recording of Monday night’s live performance at Hammersmith Apollo in London, where Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie are currently performing as part of their UK tour.

The Flight of the Conchords TV series ran for two series from 2007 to 2009, airing on BBC4 in the UK, and this current tour is their first run of gigs in Britain since 2010.

News of the TV special comes after Clement teased in January that the double act would be filming “a little something this year”.

No release date for the live special has yet been announced, or whether the performance will be shown on TV in the UK as well as US broadcaster HBO.

The double act’s UK tour finishes on Wednesday 4th July – hopefully it will run more smoothly than Tuesday night’s show, which kept getting pushed back because of the England v Colombia World Cup match.