55 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

While lockdown restrictions have started to lift, we’re still limited when it comes to how we can meet and socialise.

Advertisement

But never fear, RadioTimes.com has you covered for all those Zoom pub quizzes.

We’ve put in the hard graft for you and gathered a list of 55 stellar film quiz questions and answers so you don’t have to lift a finger.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need for the perfect film quiz.

If you’re looking for some more variety, we’ve also got a TV pub quiz, music quiz and sport pub quiz. Check them out and mix and match as you please.

And don’t forget to visit our bumper general knowledge pub quiz as well.

Questions

What year was the first Toy Story film released in cinemas? Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator? Which three films make up what is known as the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy? Who directed Parasite – the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture? Which Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parr (Elastigirl) in The Incredibles? Name the 2015 film spinoff to the Rocky series starring Michael B. Jordan. Meryl Streep won a Best Actress BAFTA for which 2011 political drama? BD Wong voices Captain Li Shang in the animated musical Mulan, but which 70’s teen heartthrob provided the character’s singing voice? Which actor broke two toes whilst filming The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers? Name the three movies in which Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred together. What is the highest-grossing box office film of all time? Russell Crowe turned down the role of which character in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy? How many films have Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in together? Name the film which boasts the famous line: “You can’t handle the truth!” What is the first word spoken in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? Who has won the most Oscars for acting in the history of the Academy Awards? Which 1995 submarine drama featured uncredited additional dialogue courtesy of Quentin Tarantino? Who played the lead role in the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? Who was the director of 1996 action thriller The Rock? What is the name of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut which charts the rise and fall of a one-hit-wonder band in the 1960s? In 1994 romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral, whose funeral does the group attend? Who plays the titular role in 2018 superhero film Black Panther? Which US comedian wrote and directed Get Out and Us? What is the name of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet? What is the name of the second James Bond film? What is the name of the spell used by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to make their feathers fly? What happens to Chihiro’s parents in the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away? In ‘90s romcom Clueless, who plays Josh Lucas – Cher Horowitz’s ex-step-brother? How many Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio won? Which actor got his big break playing a lonely schoolboy in About A Boy? For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar? Cool Runnings is the story of which country entering a bobsleigh team into the Winter Olympics? ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn’ is an iconic line from which classic film? Emma Thompson made the nation cry in Love Actually – she thought her husband had bought her a necklace, but instead she received an album by which artist? Who replaced Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films? What does Tom Hanks compare life to in Forest Gump? Which movie features an iconic dance scene between Uma Thurman and John Travolta? In which Austin Powers film does Beyoncé make her movie debut? Who does Will Ferrell play in Anchorman? In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which Star Wars character gets a namecheck? What is the name of Humphrey Bogart’s character in Casablanca? Who is Alan Smithee? What was Orlando Bloom’s first film role? Which Shakespearean actor directed the first Thor movie? How many films have Al Pacino and Robert De Niro starred in together? The Magnificent Seven is a remake of which iconic Japanese film? What are the names of the twins played by Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 film The Parent Trap? Which Alfred Hitchcock film starred Grace Kelly as Lisa Carol Fremont? Who became the first woman to win a Best Director Oscar in 2010? Who starred as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s biopic First Man? What is the name of the accident-prone ant who is the main character in A Bug’s Life? In the Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski – what cocktail is the favourite of The Dude? What Italian word is used to denote the genre of horror and mystery films made by directors including Dario Argento? The Imitation Game is a biopic based on which twentieth century figure? Which song is used to soundtrack a famous scene of an ear being cut off in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs?

Advertisement

Answers

1995 James Cameron Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End Bong Joon-ho Holly Hunter Creed The Iron Lady Donny Osmond Viggo Mortensen, whilst kicking a helmet. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998) Avengers: Endgame Aragorn Two (Titanic, Revolutionary Road) A Few Good Men Echo Katherine Hepburn – 4, Morning Glory (1933) Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) The Lion in Winter (1968) On Golden Pond (1981) Crimson Tide Angelina Jolie Michael Bay That Thing You Do The funeral of Gareth (played by Simon Callow) Chadwick Boseman Jordan Peele The French Dispatch From Russia With Love Wingardium Leviosa They are transformed into pigs Paul Rudd Despite being nominated 6 times, he has only won once – in 2016 for The Revenant Nicholas Hoult The Blind Side Jamaica Gone with the Wind Joni Mitchell Michael Gambon A box of chocolates Pulp Fiction Goldmember Ron Burgundy Obi-Wan Kenobi – the club at the start of the film is called Club Obi-Wan Rick Blaine Alan Smithee is an official pseudonym used by directors when they want to disown a film – in other words, Alan Smithee is credited as director He played a young prostitute in Oscar Wilde biopic Wilde Sir Kenneth Branagh Four (The Godfather: Part 2, Heat, Righteous Kill, The Irishman) Seven Samurai Hallie and Annie Rear Window Kathryn Bigelow Ryan Gosling Flik A White Russian Giallo Alan Turing Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel