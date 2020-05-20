20 kids general knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

Quizzing has quickly become one of the most popular lockdown activities – but it might not just be adults who want to test their knowledge.

With that in mind, RadioTimes.com has put together some questions aimed at younger audiences, so it’s time for your kids to prove that they can be a quizzing champion too.

Ready, steady, quiz…

Kids General Knowledge Questions

How many sides does an octagon have? In the Toy Story films, what is the name of the boy who the toys belong to? What is the capital of Germany? How many books are there in the Harry Potter series? What sport does Roger Federer play? What date is Guy Fawkes Night? What animal does pork come from? In what country would you find The White House? What kind of food is Penne? How many days are there in February during a leap year? In what country might you find a platypus and a wombat? What is Super Mario’s brother called? What kind of creature is Shrek? What three colours make up the French flag? What band was Harry Styles in before his solo career? What kind of food does a panda eat? What is the highest mountain in the world? What programme features trains called James and Gordon? What type of animal is a greyhound? How many players are there on a rugby team?

Kids General Knowledge Answers

Eight Andy Berlin Seven Tennis 5th November Pig The USA Pasta 29 Australia Luigi An ogre Red, white and blue One Direction Bamboo Everest Thomas the Tank Engine A dog Fifteen

Test your own knowledge here:

