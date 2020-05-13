20 history trivia quiz questions and answers to test your knowledge

Accessibility Links

Every quiz needs a history round - we've turned back time to kick off your virtual pub visit!

The nation is quizzing more than ever these days, and everyone knows the history round is a staple of the classic pub quiz. So start thinking old-school next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger – do your friends know their Kings and Queens?

RadioTimes.com is here with your history round covered for your next online gathering – read on for 20 questions and answers on medieval battles, American Presidents and arctic expeditions. Answers are underneath – but only when you’ve finished…

Hear ye, hear ye – let the questions begin…

History Quiz Questions

  1. As recently dramatised in a critically acclaimed miniseries, what year did the Chernobyl disaster occur?
  2. Who was Lord Mayor of London four times between 1397 and 1419, and the inspiration for a classic English folk tale?
  3. Who was the second President of the United States?
  4. Who was the only one of Henry VIII’s wives to receive a Queen’s funeral?
  5. Which British archaeologist discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb?
  6. Who was the leader of Britain’s ill-fated Antarctic expedition which was one of the first to reach the South Pole in 1912?
  7. In which European country was there a civil war between 1946 and 1949?
  8. Which 13th Century Scottish knight did Mel Gibson portray in Braveheart?
  9. Which war was fought in South Africa between 1899 and 1902?
  10. In which country did the Second World War Battles of El Alamein take place?
  11. Who discovered the wreckage of the Titanic?
  12. What year did the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster take place?
  13. What year was the Magna Carta signed?
  14. Which British King suffered from a stammer, as portrayed by Colin Firth in The King’s Speech?
  15. What was the name of the ship that brought news of the Battle of Trafalgar to Britain?
  16. Which pilot famously fought in the Battle of Britain with two artificial legs?
  17. When did the Korean War end?
  18. Which real-life American frontiersman did Leonardo DiCaprio portray in The Revenant?
  19. Which ship is notorious for experiencing the bloodiest mutiny in British naval history? (Hint – it’s also the name of a Harry Potter character)
  20. Who discovered penicillin?

History Quiz Answers

  1. 1986
  2. Richard (Dick) Whittington
  3. John Adams
  4. Jane Seymour
  5. Howard Carter
  6. Robert F. Scott
  7. Greece
  8. William Wallace
  9. Second Boer War (Allow Boer War)
  10. Egypt
  11. Robert Ballard
  12. 1986
  13. 1215
  14. King George VI
  15. HMS Pickle
  16. Douglas Bader
  17. It didn’t – an armistice was signed in 1953 but the two countries are still technically at war
  18. Hugh Glass
  19. HMS Hermione
  20. Alexander Fleming

