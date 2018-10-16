Sinead’s cancer secret exposed in Coronation Street

Sinead Tinker’s tragic cancer secret threatens to be exposed to husband Daniel Osbourne in next week’s Coronation Street when the mum-to-be’s confidante, father-in-law Ken Barlow, betrays her confidence by revealing her diagnosis.

Advertisement

Struggling to cope with the burden of knowing Sinead has cervical cancer and has been advised to consider terminating her pregnancy, Ken is desperate for her to tell his son Daniel the truth so he can support her. However, stubborn Sinead remains steadfast in her reluctance to share the news with her other half, fearing it could send him spiralling into emotional despair.

While Daniel is baffled as to why Sinead is in tears all the time, even accusing his father of upsetting her when he clocks them chatting, Ken can’t take the strain any longer and on Monday 22 October confides in friend Claudia Colby what his daughter-in-law is going through.

Later in the week, on Friday 26 October, Sinead has a dizzy spell outside Roy’s Rolls, immediately throwing Daniel into a panic there could be a problem with the baby. Offloading his concern to dad Ken, the Barlow patriarch must bite his tongue yet again.

But Sinead is taken aback when Claudia collars her and reveals she knows about her cancer, and offers her support no matter what she decides to do. How will Sinead feel about Ken breaking her confidence? With one more person now in the know, how long before Daniel discovers the truth – and what will his reaction be? Sinead faces an impossible decision – putting her and Daniel’s unborn baby at risk by starting treatment, or having a termination… will she have to make the heartbreaking choice alone?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.