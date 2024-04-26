Registeel Pokémon Go: Raid guide, counters and weaknesses
Time to Regirock Registeel!
Registeel is the latest Pokémon to receive a dedicated raid battle in Pokémon Go. So, naturally, you need to know all about it if you want any hope of catching the legendary titan.
Only available for a limited number of days, anyone looking to fill out their Pokédex will need to boot up the worldwide catch 'em all to make sure they don't miss their chance at bagging Registeel.
Among this, Pokémon Go is also in the middle of a Sustainability Week as well as a Rediscover Kanto event, which sees lots of the original 151 Pokémon seeing an increased spawn rate.
Some of these, including Charizard, are perfect for taking on Registeel, so there are benefits from participating in both.
Regardless, we've rounded up all the details you need to know for taking on Registeel during its few days of raid battles – including its weaknesses and best counters.
When is Registeel in Pokémon Go raid battles?
Niantic has confirmed that Registeel is available in 5-star raid battles from 25th April to 2nd May 2024.
On top of this, there will be a Registeel raid hour taking place from 6pm to 7pm local time on 1st May 2024. Within this, there will be a one in 20 chance of a shiny Registeel appearing in a raid battle.
What are Registeel's strengths and weaknesses in Pokémon Go?
Registeel is a legendary Steel-type Pokémon with weaknesses against Fire, Ground and Fighting attacks. It has the moves Lock On, Focus Blast and Zap Cannon.
The Pokémon is strong against Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Poison, Flying, Grass, Bug, Dragon and Fairy, meaning your options are limited.
Registeel will also receive a boost from snowy weather, so take that into account when battling.
Best counters to use against Registeel in Pokémon Go
Thankfully, there are plenty of Pokémon that work well as counters for Registeel. We'd recommend starting with a Fire-type before switching to a Rock or Fighting-type as the battle comes to a draw.
See below for the picks we'd choose to walk away with the best chance of success.
Blaziken
Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon, making it perfect for defeating Registeel. Its counter of Blast Burn is particularly effective.
Reshiram
Reshiram is a legendary Dragon and Fire-type Pokémon, making it one of the top Pokémon in general for taking on raids. For Registeel, its moves of Fire Fang and Overheat will work best.
Charizard Y
Always a popular choice. Charizard Y is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon that has a great move set of Fire Spin and Blast Burn. It'll perform even better if there is sunny or windy weather.
Terrakion
Another legendary, another great offensive Pokémon to whittle down Registeel's health. Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon that uses Double Kick and Sacred Sword. Partly cloudy weather will provide a boost too.
Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.
