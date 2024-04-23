Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Research and rewards explained
Gotta catch 'em all - again.
There’s always something new going on in Pokémon Go, but this time it centres around something quite old - as the Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest harkens back to the original generation.
So that you do, in fact, catch 'em all, we’ve got the Research tasks explained, as well as what rewards you can expect and when the event begins and ends, so that you don’t miss out.
You wouldn’t want to show up to Pokémon Go Fest 2024 without having it all squared away, would you?
Though, you may have fobbed off Pokémon Go for good, if you aren’t a fan of the update to the game's graphics…
If you don’t mind them, then you best check out the Pokémon Go Sustainability Week event, too, lest you miss out on any extra goodies.
With all that said and done – let’s get to it!
When is Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto? Start and end times
Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto begins 22nd April 2024 and runs until 9th May 2024.
That gives players just under three weeks to catch 'em all, which should be plenty of time as there isn’t a huge amount of Special Research tasks to engage in.
Still, it’s going to be great for longtime fans, who will no doubt ride the nostalgia wave as we strike to catch Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle just like in the good old days.
But to get them, you’ll need to do all the tasks, which we’ve got detailed for you just below!
Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Full list of Research tasks and rewards
There are five Special Research tasks as part of Rediscover Kanto. Check them all out and their rewards just below!
Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step one
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bulbasaur encounter
- Feed your Buddy 5 times – Charmander encounter
- Catch 20 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – Squirtle encounter
Once you’ve done these three, you’ll be rewarded with the following:
- 5,000 XP
- 2,500 Stardust
- 1x Lucky Egg
Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step two
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Play with your Buddy 5 times – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 10 Ultra Balls
Once you’ve done this, you’ll get:
- 5,000 XP
- 2,500 Stardust
- 3 Fast TM
Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step three
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Razz Berry
- Earn 25 hearts with your Buddy – 10 Nanab Berry
- Catch 40 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 10 Pinap Berry
This rewards:
- 5,000 XP
- 2,500 Stardust
- 3 Charged TM
Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step four
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Bulbasaur Candy
- Earn 4 Candy exploring with your Buddy – 25 Charmander Candy
- Catch 50 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 25 Squirtle Candy
This gets you:
- 5,000 XP
- 2,500 Stardust
- 1 Lure
Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step five
- Use 151 Berries to catch Pokémon – 15,100 XP
- Earn 15,100 Stardust – 15,100 XP
- Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 15,100 XP
Finally, this will net you:
- 10,000 Stardust
- 1 Incubator
