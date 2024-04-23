You wouldn’t want to show up to Pokémon Go Fest 2024 without having it all squared away, would you?

When is Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto? Start and end times

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto begins 22nd April 2024 and runs until 9th May 2024.

That gives players just under three weeks to catch 'em all, which should be plenty of time as there isn’t a huge amount of Special Research tasks to engage in.

Still, it’s going to be great for longtime fans, who will no doubt ride the nostalgia wave as we strike to catch Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle just like in the good old days.

But to get them, you’ll need to do all the tasks, which we’ve got detailed for you just below!

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Full list of Research tasks and rewards

There are five Special Research tasks as part of Rediscover Kanto. Check them all out and their rewards just below!

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step one

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bulbasaur encounter

– Bulbasaur encounter Feed your Buddy 5 times – Charmander encounter

– Charmander encounter Catch 20 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – Squirtle encounter

Once you’ve done these three, you’ll be rewarded with the following:

5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

1x Lucky Egg

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step two

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

– 10 Poké Balls Play with your Buddy 5 times – 15 Great Balls

– 15 Great Balls Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 10 Ultra Balls

Once you’ve done this, you’ll get:

5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

3 Fast TM

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step three

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Razz Berry

– 10 Razz Berry Earn 25 hearts with your Buddy – 10 Nanab Berry

– 10 Nanab Berry Catch 40 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 10 Pinap Berry

This rewards:

5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

3 Charged TM

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step four

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Bulbasaur Candy

– 25 Bulbasaur Candy Earn 4 Candy exploring with your Buddy – 25 Charmander Candy

– 25 Charmander Candy Catch 50 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 25 Squirtle Candy

This gets you:

5,000 XP

2,500 Stardust

1 Lure

Rediscover Kanto Special Research quest step five

Use 151 Berries to catch Pokémon – 15,100 XP

– 15,100 XP Earn 15,100 Stardust – 15,100 XP

– 15,100 XP Catch 151 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 15,100 XP

Finally, this will net you:

10,000 Stardust

1 Incubator

