When is Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024? Start date and end time confirmed

As you would expect, then, fans are already building themselves up for the return of the ecology-themed event.

Aside from a new Pokémon, there were also Timed Research events to keep players occupied, plus more frequent appearances of creatures such as Squirtle, Foongus and Wailmer to help people bulk out their collections.

It has been a busy period for Pokémon Go, with a major update launching recently that made significant changes to the game’s avatars.

More like this

Fan feedback has been mostly negative, and so many might be pinning their hopes on the success of Sustainability Week 2024 to remedy their disappointment in the last overhaul.

And so, without further ado, let's take a look at what to expect from Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024.

Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024 began on Monday 22nd April 2024 at 10am and will end on Friday 26th April 2024 at 8pm local time.

This year’s event will run for a shorter period than 2023, by two days, and is not quite a full week, so players will have to work extra hard to achieve everything the update has to offer.

But how do the objectives and rewards compare to last year? Read on for a full list of the tasks and prizes in this year’s Sustainability Week.

What’s included in Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024? Research and rewards

As you would expect, there’s a bunch of new features in Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week for 2024, as the game encourages players to leave the house and explore outside with their buddy Pokémon.

The event itself comes with the increased chance that your buddy will bring you souvenirs and presents (which is always a good thing) and they will earn hearts at half the distance when you’re walking around.

Feeding them berries or poffins will also result in them spending more time on the game’s map.

Pokéstop Showcases are also available at various Pokéstops. You can enter Pokémon themed around the event into different contests where they will be judged - it’s almost like Crufts for Pokémon.

Here is a list of other tasks and objectives, along with their rewards:

Field Research task encounters

Encounter with a Combee - Hatch an egg

Encounter with a Drilbur - Walk 2km

Encounter with a Trubbish - Walk 1km

Encounter with a Binacle - Catch 5 Pokémon

Encounter a Foongus - Catch 10 Pokémon

Eggs

An egg containing these Pokémon will hatch after exploring 2km:

Binacle

Combee

Drilbur

Foongus

Trubbish

According to a blog post on the game’s website, any of the above that hatch through an egg obtained during Sustainability Week 2024 will have a higher chance of being a shiny Pokémon.

Collection challenges

Both Drilbur and its evolution Excadrill are involved in this year’s collection challenges.

The former can be caught in the wild or through the Field Research task listed above, and Excadrill must be obtained through evolution. To do this, you simply use 50 Drilbur candy. Completing this goal will result in 10,000 XP and 5,000 Stardust.

Trubbish is a Poison-type Pokémon. Pokémon.com

Also available in this challenge is Trubbish and its evolution Garbodor. The Collection tasks required are exactly the same as Drilbur and Excadrill’s.

So, that is everything you need to know for this year’s Sustainability Week. Now, it’s best you stop reading and get to work - as the clock is already ticking!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.