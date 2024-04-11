We also now know where the in-person events will be taking place, so you can start checking what inconvenient airport you’ll need to travel to to get your mega discount flights.

It’s not just Necrozma who’s making an appearance, either, as other fan favourites from generations past will be introduced to Pokémon Go as part of the event.

There’s plenty to be getting through, though, so read on to find out everything you need to know ahead of the global Pokémon bonanza!

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 starts with real-world events that run from 30th May to 2nd June in Sendai, Japan, 14th June to 16th June in Madrid, Spain, and between 5th July to 7th July in New York, USA - with the event as a whole concluding with Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global between 13th to 14th July.

Hopefully, one of these locations isn’t too far from you, or you can snag a cheap hotel and flight to experience it in person.

If not, there is always next year, as the event takes place in different cities - but said cities have always been in Japan, Europe and the USA.

You can book Pokémon Go Fest 2024 tickets from the official website.

Will Necrozma feature in Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

Yes, Necrozma is expected to feature in Pokémon Go Fest 2024 as part of raids.

This was teased during the 2024 Solar Eclipse, when the Pokémon Go X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video showing the shadow of Necrozoma superimposed on a pedestrian crossing.

The official announcement followed, and you’ll be able to battle Necrozma in 5-Star Raids.

Necrozma has multiple forms, but it’s unclear whether any of their variations will be available in Pokémon Go.

What else do we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

During Pokémon Go Fest 2024, there will be four unique habitats which rotate every hour - and this is available to all trainers, regardless of whether they have a ticket or not.

These are Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dusk and Darkest Night.

If you’re a ticket holder, you may be able to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow – but only once! Marshadow can become available through Special Research, too.

Jangmo-o will also make their shiny debut, should you be so lucky!

There’s also Pokémon Go Fest 2024 merchandise to commemorate the event.

