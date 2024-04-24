Carter played Colonel Tigh in the 1978 Battlestar Galactica series, though he was originally cast to play Lieutenant Boomer, a role that ultimately went to Herbert Jefferson Jr after Carter fractured his ankle.

Before that, Carter appeared alongside Dennis Weaver on McCloud, where he played Sergeant Joe Broadhurst for seven years.

More recently, Carter had a recurring role in Norwegian soap opera Hotel Caesar, where he played the father of one of the main characters.

In addition to a storied career on stage and the screen, Carter also produced documentaries on Duke Ellington and Katherine Dunham.

Born John Everett DeCoste, the New York native also broke down barriers in the '50s and '60s TV scape, going on to become the first Black news anchor for Boston's WBZ-TV Eyewitness News, and becoming one of the first Black regulars on popular sitcom The Phil Silvers Show.

"When I began my acting career, I felt I would be content working on the stage for the rest of my life. I remember saying that if I could earn $100 a week as an actor, I would be fulfilled. Circumstance, happenstance and inflation conspired over the years to pull that dream into an unrecognizable shape," Carter wrote on his website.

"Duke Ellington once described "luck" as being in the right place at the right time with the right stuff for the right people. I couldn't agree more. I have been lucky."

Advertisement

Carter is survived by his wife and two children.