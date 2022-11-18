According to Google Trends, demand for dehumidifiers has reached a five-year high, while at the time of writing, six different air fryers featured in the top 20 positions of Amazon's list of the Most Wished For products in their Home & Kitchen category.

Our experts have been covering Black Friday for many years and know a good deal from a dud. Usually, consumers are after discounted tech, or the best offers to help them save on their Christmas shopping. In 2022, mirroring the ongoing cost of living crisis, we've noticed a whole host of products trending that we wouldn't normally expect to see top of shoppers' Black Friday wish lists.

This year, according to research by Finder.com, the average Black Friday spending per person in the UK will drop by 31% or £85 to £185.99 in, compared to 2021. Aligned to the demand for air fryers and other gadgets, research indicates that the most popular products for Black Friday 2022 will be small kitchen appliances. A reported 22% of shoppers intend to purchase an item in this category.

We've rounded up Black Friday discounts already live for some of 2022's most in-demand products, from dehumidifiers to air fryers.

Dehumidifier Black Friday deals

Silentnight 2 in 1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier | £108.99 £70.70 at Wayfair (save £38.29 or 35%)

What's the deal: A 35% saving on this nifty 2-in-1 dehumidifier and air purifier combo.

Why we chose it: This Silentnight model has been praised for its quietness and also includes a HEPA filter which can help trap pollutants such as dust mites and tobacco smoke. It has a smaller extraction capacity (1L) than the Blyss model below, so if you're not bothered by the air purifying capability and wish to empty the tank less often, opt for a bigger model.

Silentnight 2 in 1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier | £108.99 £70.70 at Wayfair (save £38.29 or 35%)

Blyss 16L dehumidifier | £170 £100 at B&Q (save £70 or 41%)

What's the deal: Save a huge £70 on this trending Blyss 16L dehumidifier at B&Q.

Why we chose it: This model has been trending in the Black Friday sale. It boasts recent positive reviews from those who are struggling to control excess moisture in their home. The added wheels will help you move this gadget from room to room with ease, while the 2.4L tank capacity is larger than many we've seen on sale so far.

Blyss 16L dehumidifier | £170 £100 at B&Q (save £70 or 41%)

PureMate compact dehumidifier | £68.99 £54.99 at Wayfair (save £14 or 20%)

What's the deal: Save 20% on this compact model.

Why we chose it: For small spaces, like wardrobes, this mini dehumidifier is a solid choice. It's easy to move around and can hold up to 500ml of water.

PureMate compact dehumidifier | £68.99 £54.99 at Wayfair (save £14 or 20%)

Black Friday air fryer deals

Our friends at BBC Good Food have spent hours testing to bring you a guide to the best air fryers. Stock is fluctuating due to the huge demand for these kitchen gadgets, but there are a few tried and tested models already on sale for Black Friday.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2 in 1 YV970840 | £284.99 £199.99 at JD Williams (save £85 or 30%)

What's the deal: A 30% saving on this highly rated air fryer from respected brand, Tefal.

Why we chose it: BBC Good Food named it the 'best air fryer for versatility', and highlighted the large window on top of the circular lid, which allows you to peek inside without interrupting the cooking process. Air fryers are in high demand, and particularly those made by Ninja, but this is a solid choice if you don't want to wait.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2 in 1 YV970840 | £284.99 £199.99 at JD Williams (save £85 or 30%)

For more offers as they appear, keep an eye on BBC Good Food's Black Friday air fryer deals page, the Ninja website and Amazon.

Black Friday deals for keeping cosy

Electric blankets are seeing high demand as energy prices soar and temperatures drop. Earlier this year, Martin Lewis suggested buying a heated blanket, which can cost around 3p an hour to turn, costing just £1.37 a week, when used for seven hours per day. There aren't many deals around yet, but if you do spot one, especially on Amazon, be sure to use price tracker CamelCamelCamel. This tool tracks prices on Amazon over time so you can ensure you're getting a good deal. Some offers may not be as strong as they first appear, especially if a product is in high demand. Alternative products that are seeing increased demand in the lead up to Black Friday are microwavable slippers (yes, really!) and wearable blankets, such as those from leading brand Oodie.

For the usual Black Friday favourites, including Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday LEGO deals, head to our Black Friday 2022 live blog.