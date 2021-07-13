13 of the best iPhone accessories to buy in 2021

Apple’s iPhone is already packed with premium tech, but there are a wide variety of accessories that will take the smartphone to the next level.

From desk stands to power banks to gaming controllers, there has never been more choice when it comes to add-ons. Much like the best iPad accessories, you may quickly wonder how you ever used your phone without them.

Many official extras for the newest iPhone 12 series will take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe technology. This is built into the back of the handsets and used to attach magnet-based accessories, including cases and wireless chargers. Do note that some of these accessories only work with the most recent iPhone lineup.

So if you already have an iPhone or are thinking about picking one up after reading our best iPhone guide, this article will list some of the best accessories in 2021. But first, here’s a refresh of the current line-up of Apple iPhones and their pricing:

Want to know more? Don’t miss our iPhone 12 review, iPhone 12 mini review and iPhone 12 Pro Max review. For the key differences between the iPhone 12 and the model before it, check out our in-depth iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 buyer’s guide.

Best iPhone Accessories

Price: £27.98 £26.39

Forget about fumbling around for a charging cable and adapter; the MagSafe wireless charger magnetically snaps onto the back of your iPhone 12. Shaped like a puck and a perfect size for sitting on a desk, it will charge from 0-50% in an hour. It’s still not as fast as traditional charging, but it’s undeniably convenient.

The big downside? For good performance, it needs a charging brick – a 20W USB-C adapter – that’s sold separately for £19, and the cable is just one metre long. The upside is it also charges older iPhones (8 or later) and Qi-compatible devices such as Google and Samsung handsets. They just won’t have the magnetic snap.

Price: £249.00 £189.98

If you want to pair your iPhone with an Apple-branded set of wireless headphones, the premium AirPods Pro are one of your best options. Sure, they are a little pricey, but you get great audio quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and more than 24 hours of battery life via the case. Perfect for travelling, commuting or working out. If you’re on a budget, check out the £69.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 buds instead.

Price: £18.99 £12.74

If you want a wireless charger and don’t care for the MagSafe connection, then this product from accessory-maker Anker is a great option. The PowerWave Pad will not be as fast as the official charger – with a 7.5W charge for the iPhone 12 series – but it is more affordable. Do note that it needs the Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 wall adapter to enable the fast charging mode. Like Apple’s charger, that’s sold separately.

Price: Dependant on model, typically between £8 and £30.

If you want to protect your new iPhone from damage, you should consider picking up a case – and Spigen makes some fantastic protective covers. There is a wide variety of styles and colours available, including Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air and Tough Armor. It’s not guaranteed to save your smartphone from a fall, but it will certainly help.

Apple has its own $49 silicone cases that snap on with MagSafe and a £59 leather wallet that magnetically snaps to the back of your iPhone to store credit cards.

There’s a lot of different cases in the series available via Amazon. Here’s the full range for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Price: £12.99 £7.64

If you are working or studying from home, you may want to consider a desk stand. The Gritin phone stand is a good choice, offering an adjustable holder that’s made of solid alloy aluminium, plus rubber grips. A gap gives easy access for a charging cable, and it comes in a variety of colours: black, grey, red, silver and rose gold. You won’t miss any notifications – and can even watch some YouTube clips on the side.

Price: £42.99

This portable charger from Anker is compatible with all modern iPhones and will be a fantastic accessory for anyone who is travelling or likely to be away from a plug socket for extended periods of time. The PowerCore Essential has a large 20,000 mAh capacity and will charge your iPhone 12 up to 50% in around 30 minutes. It will work with any other smartphone and can also be used to power Apple iPads.

Price: A pack of 4 is £99.00, or £29 for one

Stick one of these little Apple-branded trackers onto your iPhone, and you will be able to quickly locate your smartphone. It has a one-tap set up on iPhones and will work hand-in-hand with the FindMe app. Perfect for peace of mind for anyone who gives their smartphone to their young children and finds it mysteriously goes missing.

Price: £79.00

If you use your iPhone for gaming and want to help replicate a console experience – especially on titles such as PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile – the Razer Kishi is the peripheral for you. It connects via the charging port and clamps to the sides of the phone. Sure, it looks more Game Gear than Nintendo Switch, but it gives you clickable analog thumbsticks and a d-pad – that’s rare for mobile gaming. One other option is the £59.95 Rotor Riot Gaming Controller, which looks just like an Xbox pad.

Price: £34.99

If you need to use your phone while driving, this charger and mount from Belkin is a solid option. It has charging (up to 10W) for Qi-enabled devices – so that includes the iPhone 12 series – and boasts a smart sensor that expands the arms when your phone is near and closes once placed inside the mount. Another useful feature is a rotational clip that lets you view your iPhone in both portrait or landscape.

Price: £9.00 £8.52

One of the big changes with the most recent line-up of iPhones is they no longer come packaged with traditional EarPods. But if you still want to use an old set with a 3.5mm connector – or a third-party pair – then this cable will come in handy.

Price: £69.99

The iPhone camera is great – but if you want to share physical pictures, the Kodak Step instant printer will let you do just that. Taking inspiration from polaroid cameras, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and pushes out 2×3-inch sticky-back photos taken directly from your Camera Roll. A full charge will give you up to 25 of the prints. Is it a novelty item? Sure. Is it still kind of cool? Definitely, and great as a gift.

Price: £149.00

If your iPhone is heavily used for taking video – maybe you need to shoot YouTube content or a new vlog – the DJI OM4 is a gimbal that will reduce shaky footage. It’s a high-tech and hand-held stabiliser that can be used to hold your iPhone steady. The Combo bundle comes with a sling pouch, a magnetic clamp, a wrist strap and a grip that transforms into a tripod. A great option for content creators.

Price: £52.26 (In stock on July 20)

Another accessory that will enhance your iPhone’s photo and video capabilities is the Joby GripTight Pro 2 GorillaPod – a flexible and versatile stand that can be used as a traditional tripod, a handheld rig or even curled around fixtures such as street light poles or tree branches. It comes with a mount to add additional accessories, such as a microphone or portable light and is compatible with all sizes of iPhone.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. On the hunt for a tablet and not sure what to buy? Read our guide to the best iPhone and read our breakdown of the best Apple iPad accessories.