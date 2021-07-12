Best Apple iPad Accessories 2021

Apple iPads are already super powerful tablets straight out of the box, but getting the most out of your device may still require some additional accessories.

Whether it’s guarding the display against marks with a screen protector, turning it into an ultra-portable computer with a keyboard/trackpad combo or tracking your device’s location, there’s a slew of add-ons that can maximise its potential.

There’s no shortage of options out there: cases, dongles, stands, sleeves, digital pencils, and portable power banks are only some of the possible add-ons, whether you use your tablet as a work-from-home machine or an entertainment hub.

So if you already have an iPad or are considering picking one up after reading our best tablet guide, there will always be something for you. Still not sure what iPad to purchase? Read our iPad Pro (2021) review and iPad Air (2020) review.

In this article, we will run through our pick of the best iPad accessories in 2021. But first, here’s a refresh of the current line-up of Apple iPads and their pricing:

iPad: 8th generation, 10.2-inch display: From £329

iPad Air: 4th generation, 10.9-inch display: From £579

iPad Mini: 5th generation, 7.9-inch display: From £399

iPad Pro (11-inch): 3rd generation, 11-inch display: From £749

iPad Pro (12.9-inch): 5th gen, 12.9-inch display: From £999

Best iPad Accessories

Great for protection: JETech case/cover for iPad

Price: Dependant on screen size, from £9.99 to 12.97.

The JETech range of cases won’t protect your iPad from a fall from a height but will easily guard your screen against scratches and smudges. It doubles as a stand, too, meaning the tablet can easily be propped up on a desk or kitchen counter. These cases come in a wide range of colours and are likely to be your first accessory.

All priced at around £10-£15, here’s the full range: JETech case for the 10.2-inch display, 10.9-inch display, 7.9-inch display, 11-inch display and the 12.9-inch display.

Price: £119.00 £114.97 (Save: £4.03 or 3%)

The price tag for what is essentially a stylus may seem excessive, but that’s Apple for you. You may find that once you start using the Apple Pencil with your tablet, it becomes a must-have tool – especially for any creative drawing and note-taking. It even magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro and charges wirelessly.

Note that the 2nd gen Pencil only works with the new Pro models: the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Any other devices use the first Apple Pencil.

Great for students: Logitech keyboard/trackpad

Price: Dependant on model, from £139.00 to £219.99.

An affordable alternative to Apple’s own keyboards, the Logitech Combo Touch is an attractive and versatile case with a backlit keyboard and trackpad. It pairs via Smart Connector and takes power directly from the iPad, so you don’t need batteries. If you’re using your iPad for school work, this could be the accessory for you.

Available on Amazon, here’s the full Logitech keyboard/pad range: iPad 10.2-inch display, 10.9-inch display, 11-inch display and the 2021 series 12.9-inch display.

Great for audio: Apple AirPods Pro

Price: £249.00 £189.98 (Save £59.02 or 24%)

So we know the speakers on your iPad are pretty great – but there’s a good chance that you will still need headphones at some point, especially while travelling or at home when you don’t want to disturb your family or partner. What better option than Apple’s own AirPods Pro, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to drown out background noise and more than 24 hours of battery life via the case.

Want to know more? Read our in-depth Apple AirPods Pro review.

Great for travelling: Anker USB-C power bank

Price: £39.99

While it’s easy to plug in and charge your iPad at home, an external power bank is a huge help if you find its battery draining when you are nowhere near a plug socket. The power bank from Anker has a 20,000 mAh capacity and uses an LED light-wheel to display the current battery level. It’s compatible with all modern iPads.

Great for home working: Logitech K380 keyboard

Price: £35.18

If you already have your iPad on a stand and only need the keyboard for typing, the Logitech K380 is a great option. It connects to your iPad via Bluetooth and is more than small enough to throw into your bag if you need it while travelling. The K380 is not specifically for iPads, and will also work with your Windows, Mac, Chrome OS and Android devices. It can even connect with up to three devices at a time.

Great for connectivity: Satechi Type-C dongle

Price: £59.99

Apple devices are notoriously limited on ports, and iPads are no exception. Luckily for iPad Pro (2018 and later) users, this slim and attractive dongle fixes any issues that may arise from a lack of connectivity options. The adapter adds a micro/SD card reader, an upgraded USB-C power delivery charging port, a 4K HDMI port and two USB ports. Suddenly, your iPad has more ports than many computers.

Great for productivity: Cocoda desk stand

Price: £12.99

Another accessory that will help with productivity is a desk stand – especially if you are using the iPad as a second monitor or even when drawing with an Apple Pencil. There’s a lot of choice in this category, but this model from Cocoda offers a lot for the low price – it’s compatible with all tablet sizes, boasts a sturdy aluminium and rubber build, features an adjustable stand and has a rear gap for any cables.

Great for tracking: Apple AirTags 4 pack

Price: £99.00

For the forgetful among us, these handy little trackers will help you quickly locate your iPad around the home. The AirTags have a one-tap setup on both iPads and iPhones, meaning you can hunt down the tablet via the official Find My app. OK, so it’s not really an iPad accessory – but it could come in handy if your children are always misplacing your devices. Or, for the lucky ones, if you just have a massive house.

Great for extra safety: JETech screen protector

Price: Dependant on model, typically between £10 and £12.

Yes, the humble screen protector. While it may be considered a relic from a bygone era of phones, it is still incredibly effective at protecting your iPad Pro’s beautiful retina display from any fingerprints, scratches or smudges. Like its range of cases, JETech has a screen projector for every size of modern iPad, with 0.33mm thick tempered glass that’s also compatible with the Apple Pencil. It’s not exciting, but it works.

Available on Amazon, here’s the full-screen protector range: iPad 10.2-inch display, 10.9-inch display, 7.9-inch display, 11-inch display and the 12.9-inch display.

