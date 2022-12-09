Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or fancy treating yourself, these deals, which are available until 31st December, are not to be missed.

Thought the savings had ended after Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Think again. My Nintendo Store is here to be your knight in shining armour — or, rather, your Santa Claus in a red velvet suit — and deliver great discounts just in time for Christmas.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw the Nintendo Switch OLED get a huge price slash, with the lowest price found at ASDA for £279 instead of the £309.99 RRP.

Nintendo Switch deals are incredibly rare. The RadioTimes.com team always have our ears to the ground for the latest offers, but since the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago at £279.99, it’s only dropped £20 to £259.99. The consoles are incredibly popular, which is why deals don’t come around often.

Back in 2021, the Switch got a brand-new display, becoming the Nintendo Switch OLED. Last October, we spent hours extensively reviewing the console, and gave it four stars.

Nintendo Switch OLED deals are few and far between, but My Nintendo Store in the UK has just dropped two fantastic ones: purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED model and get Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for absolutely free.

These bundles are only available from the UK My Nintendo Store, and they’ll be available until 31st December or while stocks last. So get ready, get set, and go!

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at My Nintendo Store for £309.99

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at My Nintendo Store for £309.99

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

My Nintendo Store

The RadioTimes.com technology team has a dedicated Gaming section where we test and review the hottest games, and the Mario Kart games are no exception.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit lets you turn your house into the race course. Use your Nintendo Switch to control your kart, and the kart’s on-board camera gives you a view as if you were the driver, and can be displayed on your console or TV screen.

The game’s RRP is £99.99, but in this deal, you get it for free when you purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at My Nintendo Store for £309.99

Nintendo Switch OLED with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

My Nintendo Store

We can see it now: we’re going to purchase the console and bag the free game with the intention of giving it to a loved one, but we’ll probably end up keeping it for ourselves. Would purchasing two consoles with one game of each be too much? We don’t think so.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has an RRP of £49.99, and for a limited time only, it’s absolutely free with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch OLED. Childhood friends Link and Zelda confront their destinies in this exciting saga.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at My Nintendo Store for £309.99

