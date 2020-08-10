Upcoming Video game release dates 2020 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

Video game release dates have been known to change once or twice over the years – and there are new announcements throughout the year, sometimes weekly. Nevertheless, we endeavour to keep this page updated with the latest news!

If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.

Across all platforms, here are the major releases to look out for throughout the rest of 2020.

August 2020 video game release dates

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate (PC, PS4, Switch) (US) – 11th August

Brunch Club (PS4, XBO) – 11th August

Hyper Scape (PC, PS4, XBO) – 11th August

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town (PC) – 11th August

Metamorphosis (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 12th August

Popup Dungeon (PC) – 12th August

A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 13th August

The Alto Collection (PC, PS4, XBO) – 13th August

Darkestville Castle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 13th August

Double Kick Heroes (PC, Switch) – 13th August

Ever Forward (PC) – 13th August

Kill It With Fire (PC) – 13th August

Eastern Exorcist (PC) – 14th August

UFC 4 (PS4, XBO) – 14th August

Apex Legends Season 6 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – 18th August

Mortal Shell (PC, PS4, XBO) – 18th August

Battletoads (PC, XBO) – 20th August

Frostpunk: On The Edge DLC (PC) – 20th August

Griefhelm (PC) – 20th August

Pastel: Blind Karma (PC) – 20th August

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 20th August

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PS4, Switch) – 21st August

New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, XBO) – 21st August

PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 21st August

Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4) – 25th August

Madden 21 (PS4, XBO) – 25th August

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th August

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PSVR) – 25th August

Best Friend Forever (PC, Switch) – 27th August

Control: AWE DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 27th August

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch) – 27th August

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 27th August

Tell Me Why – Chapter 1 (PC, XBO) – 27th August

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th August

Double Kick Heroes (XBO) – 28th August

Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 28th August

Project Cars 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 28th August

Windbound (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 28th August

Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – August TBC

Tour de France 2020 (PC) – August TBC

September 2020 video game release dates

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 1st September

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 1st September Hitman (Stadia) – 1st September

Hitman 2 (Stadia) – 1st September

MX vs ATV All Out (Switch) – 1st September

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale (PC VR) – 3rd September

WRC 9 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 3rd September

Doraemon Story of Seasons (PS4) – 4th September

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 4th September (pre-order)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th September

AVICII Invector Encore Edition (Switch) – 8th September

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PC, PS4, XBO) – 8th September

OkunoKA Madness (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8th September

The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th September

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC) – 15th September

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PES 2021) (PC, PS4, XBO) –15th September

Spelunky 2 (PS4) – 15th September

Pacer (PC, PS4, XBO) – 17th September

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) (Retail) – 18th September

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 18th September

Hello Neighbor (Stadia) – 20th September

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – 22nd September

Little Big Workshop (XBO) – 24th September

Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia) – 24th September

Ampersat (PC) – 25th September

DreamWorks Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 25th September

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 25th September

Zengeon (Switch) – 25th September

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 29th September

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (PS4, Switch) – 29th September

Dead by Daylight (Stadia) – September TBC

Gamer Girl (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC

Himig (PC) – September TBC

Tennis World Tour 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – September TBC

October 2020 video game release dates

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, XBO) – 2nd October

Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October

Let’s Sing Queen (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 2nd October Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, XBO) – 2nd October (pre-order)

Foregone (PS4, XBO, Switch) – 5th October

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 8th October

Ben 10: Power Trip (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 9th October

Dirt 5 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October

FIFA 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – 9th October

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 20th October

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 23rd October

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS4) – 27th October

Watch Dogs Legion (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 29th October (pre-order)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC, PS4, XBO) – 30th October

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – 30th October

Auto Chess (PS4) – 31st October

Book Of Travels (PC) – October TBC

Calico (PC) – October TBC

Maid of Sker (Switch) – October TBC

Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO) – October TBC

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (PS4, XBO, Switch) – October TBC

November 2020 video game release dates

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch) – 6th November

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – 6th November Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 10th November

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC) – 10th November

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 17th November (pre-order)

Cris Tales (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – 17th November

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – 19th November (pre-order)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4, Switch) – 20th November

Handball 21 (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PC, PS4, XBO) – November TBC

December 2020 video game releases

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, XBO) – 4th December

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) – December TBC

Hiro’s Escape (PC) – December TBC

TBC 2020 video game release dates

Sports Story (Switch) – Autumn 2020

The Academy: The First Riddle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020

The Academy: The First Riddle (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020 Bake ‘n Switch (PC, Switch) – Summer 2020

Baldo (Switch) – Summer 2020

Balsa Model Flight Simulator (PC) – Summer 2020

Blue Fire (Switch) – Summer 2020

Bonkies (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020

Boomerang Fu (PC, XBO) – Summer 2020

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (PC) – Summer 2020

Crayta (Stadia) – Summer 2020

Creaks (PS4) – Summer 2020

Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 (Switch) – Summer 2020

Deadly Days (Switch) – Summer 2020

Deliver Us The Moon (Switch) – Summer 2020

Dreamscaper (PC, Switch) – Summer 2020

Eldest Souls (PC, Switch) – Summer 2020

Ever Forward (PC) – Summer 2020

King Of Fighters R-2 (Switch) – Summer 2020

The Last Campfire (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (PC, PS4, XBO) – Summer 2020

Ostranauts (PC) – Summer 2020

Outbuddies DX (XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020

Panzer Paladin (PC, Switch) – Summer 2020

Paradise Killer (PC) – Summer 2020

PixelJunk Eden 2 (Switch) – Summer 2020

Planet Coaster (PS4, XBO) – Summer 2020

Rainy Season (PC) – Summer 2020

Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Summer 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch) – Summer 2020

Samurai Shodown!2 (Switch) – Summer 2020

Sky: Children of the Light (Switch) – Summer 2020

Suzerain (PC) – Summer 2020

Tears of Avia (PC, XBO) – Summer 2020

Those Who Remain (Switch) – Summer 2020

Vigor Founder’s Pack (Switch) – Summer 2020

Wingspan (Switch) – Summer 2020

Alchemic Cutie (PC) – Q3 2020

Going Under (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020

Iron Conflict (PC) – Q3 2020

The Last Taxi (PC VR) – Q3 2020

Lord Winklebottom Investigates (PC, Switch) – Q3 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q3 2020

Amnesia: Rebirth (PC, PS4) – Autumn 2020

Apex Legends (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – Autumn 2020

CastleStorm 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Drone Swarm (PC) – Autumn 2020

DwarfHeim (PC) – Autumn 2020

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Fuser (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Genshin Impact (PS4) – Autumn 2020

King of Seas (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Monster Truck Championship (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Monstrum 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

NBA 2K21 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia) – Autumn 2020

Olija (PC, Switch) – Autumn 2020

Outcasters (Stadia) – Autumn 2020

Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra expansion (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Realpolitiks 2 (PC) – Autumn 2020

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Stadia) – Autumn 2020

Skeleton Crew (PC) – Autumn 2020

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – Autumn 2020

Super Bomberman R Online (Stadia) –Autumn l 2020

Unsouled (PC) – Autumn 2020

Vigor (Switch) – Autumn 2020

Voidtrain (PC, Consoles TBC) – Autumn 2020

Five Dates (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Q4 2020

Hoa (PC) – Q4 2020

Onsen Master (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020

Sayri: The Beginning (PC, Consoles TBC) – Q4 2020

Twelve Minutes (PC, XBO) – Q4 2020

Undungeon (PC) – Q4 2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (PC) – Q4 2020

Call of the Sea (PC, XSX, XBO) – Late 2020

Cartel Tycoon (PC) – Late 2020

Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, XBO) – Late 2020

Encodya (PC) – Late 2020

Songs of Conquest (PC) – Late 2020

Worms Rumble (PC, PS5, PS4) – Late 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Astro’s Playroom (PS5) – Holiday 2020

Bugsnax (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – Holiday 2020

Deathloop (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020

Dirt 5 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

FIFA 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Godfall (PC, PS5) – Holiday 2020

Halo Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (XSX) – Holiday 2020

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (Stadia) – Holiday 2020

Jett: The Far Shore (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – Holiday 2020

Knight Squad 2 (PC, Consoles TBC) – Holiday 2020

Madden 21 (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales (PS5) – Holiday 2020

The Medium (PC, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Observer: System Redux (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Outriders (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO,Stadia) – Holiday 2020

PS5 – Holiday 2020

Scorn (XSX) – Holiday 2020

Tetris Effect: Connected (PC, XSX, XBO) – Holiday 2020

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5, XSX) – Holiday 2020

Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (XSX) – Holiday 2020

The Forgotten City (PC, XBO) – Winter 2020

Where the Heart Is (PS4) – Winter 2020

A Monster’s Expedition (PC) – TBC 2020

After the Fall (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Agents: Biohunters (PC) – TBC 2020

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

The Alto Collection (Switch) – TBC 2020

Aquanox Deep Descent (PC) – TBC 2020

The Artful Escape (XBO) – TBC 2020

The Ascent (XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Atrio: The Dark Wild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

B.ARK (Switch) – TBC 2020

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – TBC 2020

Beyond a Steel Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Biomutant (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Black Book (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Blazing Beaks (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Blood Bowl 3 (TBC) – TBC 2020

Boundary (PC, PS4) – TBC 2020

Bounty Battle (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Bright Memory: Infinite (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (PS4) – TBC 2020

Buildings Have Feelings Too! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Button City (PC) – TBC 2020

Cake Bash (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Call of Duty 2020 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Captain Contraband (PC) – TBC 2020

Chicken Police (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Clockwork Aquario (TBC) – TBC 2020

Cloudpunk (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Construction Simulator 3 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Crossfire X (XBO) – TBC 2020

Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, XBO, Steam) – TBC 2020

Dead Static Drive (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Deathtrap Dungeon (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Dicey Dungeons (Switch) – TBC 2020

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Disco Elysium (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Doom Eternal (Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: A New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Dry Drowning (XBO) – TBC 2020

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn DLC (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Eternal Cylinder (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evergate (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Everwild (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – TBC 2020

Faeria (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Falconeer (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

First Class Trouble (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4) – TBC 2020

Garden Story (PC) – TBC 2020

Gears Tactics (XBO) – TBC 2020

Genesis Noir (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ghost of a Tale (Switch) – TBC 2020

Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Gods & Monsters (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Good Life (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Gleamlight (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Green Hell (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Hammerting (PC) – TBC 2020

Harvest Moon: One World (Switch) – TBC 2020

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – TBC 2020

Haven (PC, PS5, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hokko Life (PC) – TBC 2020

Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Hot Brass (PC) – TBC 2020

Humanity (PS4) – TBC 2020

Hunting Simulator 2 (Switch) – TBC 2020

I Am Dead (Switch) – TBC 2020

It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Jumpala (PC) – TBC 2020

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

King’s Bounty 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign (PC) – TBC 2020

Kosmokrats (PC) – TBC 2020

Lair of the Clockwork God (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Liberated (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Liftoff: Drone Racing (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Lost At Sea (PC) – TBC 2020

Magic: Legends (PC) – TBC 2020

Maneater (Switch) – TBC 2020

Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Mayhem in Single Valley (PC) – TBC 2020

Medieval Dynasty (PC) – TBC 2020

Melon Journey 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Misc. (PC) – TBC 2020

Mondo Museum (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (Stadia) – TBC 2020

Monster Safari (PC) – TBC 2020

Monster Truck Championship (Switch) – TBC 2020

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

My Child Lebensborn (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Nexomon: Extinction (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – TBC 2020

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Orange Island (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Other Side (PC) – TBC 2020

Outbuddies DX (PS4) – TBC 2020

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Overpass (Switch) – TBC 2020

Panzer Dragoon (Switch) – TBC 2020

Paradise Lost (PC) – TBC 2020

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

The Pathless (PC, PS5) – TBC 2020

Per Aspera (PC) – TBC 2020

PES 2021 (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Phogs! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Pile Up! (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Psikodelya (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Quantum League (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Siege (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

RAN: Lost Islands (PC) – TBC 2020

Rawmen (PC) – TBC 2020

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Red Lantern (PC, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Red Solstice 2: Survivors (PC) – TBC 2020

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Remnant: From the Ashes: Swamps of Corsus DLC (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Republique (Stadia) – TBC 2020

The Riftbreaker (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Rigid Force Redux (XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – TBC 2020

Roller Champions (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Romancing SaGa 3 (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita) – TBC 2020

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sail Forth (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Say No! More (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Scavengers (PC) – TBC 2020

ScourgeBringer (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Second Extinction (PC, XSX, XBO) – TBC 2020

Secret Government (PC) – TBC 2020

Serpent Showdown (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Session (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe (PC) – TBC 2020

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Skater XL (Switch) – TBC 2020

Skull and Bones (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Sludge Life (Switch) – TBC 2020

Someday You’ll Return (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Song of Horror: Complete Edition (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Space Crew (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Spellbreak (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Spelunky 2 (PC) – TBC 2020

Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Spitlings (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Starbase (PC) – TBC 2020

Starmancer (PC) – TBC 2020

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Summer in Mara (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Supermarket Shriek (PC, PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

The Survivalists (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

This Is Pool (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Through The Darkest Of Times (PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Total War: Elysium (PC) – TBC 2020

Tour de France 2020 (PC) – TBC 2020

Trash Sailors (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Trifox (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival (PC, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Ultracore (PS Vita) – TBC 2020

Underworld Dreams (Switch) – TBC 2020

The Unexpected Quest (PC) – TBC 2020

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy (PC) – TBC 2020

The Universim (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, XSX, PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

Wait! Life Is Beautiful! (PC) – TBC 2020

The Walking Dead: Onslaught (PC VR, PSVR) – TBC 2020

Warhammer Chaosbane (PS5, XSX) – TBC 2020

Warsaw (PS4, Switch) – TBC 2020

Wavey The Rocket (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Way to the Woods (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

Wayward Strand (PC) – TBC 2020

Weaving Tides (PC, Switch) – TBC 2020

Welcome to ELK (PC, XBO) – TBC 2020

West of Dead (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

West of Loathing (Stadia) – TBC 2020

When The Past Was Around (PC) – TBC 2020

Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – TBC 2020

Wintermoor Tactics Club (Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Worms 2020 (TBC) – TBC 2020

XIII Remake (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch) – TBC 2020

Xuan-Yuan Sword 7 (PC, Consoles TBC) – TBC 2020

Ynglet (PC) – TBC 2020

Ys Origin (Switch) – TBC 2020

Zengeon (PS4, XBO) – TBC 2020

