20 travel questions for your home pub quiz

As our ability to travel has gone down, the nation’s passion for quizzing has only gone up! So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with your friends, see how much they remember of a time long ago when travelling seemed the most normal thing in the world.

is here with a round devoted to travel you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 jet-setting questions! Answers below – no cheating…

Suitcases and boarding passes at the ready, let’s quiz!

Questions

How many islands lie within Australia’s borders – 822 or 8,222? Which Middle Eastern country opened its borders to foreign tourists in 2019? The Spanish Steps are in which city? In which country would a thumbs up be considered a rude gesture? Which two cities did the original Orient Express travel between? If you were to visit the National Diet, you would be visiting the parliament of which country? O’Hare Airport serves which American city? Lemurs can only be seen in the wild on which country? Which Caribbean Island is known as the Island of Spice? Which capital city is the furthest north in the world? In which African country can you order a fantasy coffin? Which European country has the most World Heritage sites? What is the capital city of Serbia, which has been battled over in 115 wars due to its strategic position? The Straight of Gibraltar connects the Atlantic Ocean with which Sea? Where can you visit Tivoli Gardens? On the London Underground map, which line is the colour black? If you were cruising in Halong Bay, you would be in what country? What flightless bird is the native symbol of New Zealand? What were the top three most confiscated items at airport security in 2019? Grand Canyon National Park is in which US state?

Answers

8,222 Saudi Arabia Rome Iran Paris and Istanbul Japan Chicago Madagascar Grenada Reykjavik Ghana Italy Belgrade Mediterranean Copenhagen Northern Line Vietnam Kiwi Snow globes, jams and spreads, toiletries Arizona

