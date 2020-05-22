Accessibility Links

  3. 20 travel questions for your home pub quiz

20 travel questions for your home pub quiz

Take a virtual trip around the world from the comfort of your online zoom quiz

As our ability to travel has gone down, the nation’s passion for quizzing has only gone up! So next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with your friends, see how much they remember of a time long ago when travelling seemed the most normal thing in the world.

RadioTimes.com is here with a round devoted to travel you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 jet-setting questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quizmusic quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Suitcases and boarding passes at the ready, let’s quiz!

Questions

  1. How many islands lie within Australia’s borders – 822 or 8,222?
  2. Which Middle Eastern country opened its borders to foreign tourists in 2019?
  3. The Spanish Steps are in which city?
  4. In which country would a thumbs up be considered a rude gesture?
  5. Which two cities did the original Orient Express travel between?
  6. If you were to visit the National Diet, you would be visiting the parliament of which country?
  7. O’Hare Airport serves which American city?
  8. Lemurs can only be seen in the wild on which country?
  9. Which Caribbean Island is known as the Island of Spice?
  10. Which capital city is the furthest north in the world?
  11. In which African country can you order a fantasy coffin?
  12. Which European country has the most World Heritage sites?
  13. What is the capital city of Serbia, which has been battled over in 115 wars due to its strategic position?
  14. The Straight of Gibraltar connects the Atlantic Ocean with which Sea?
  15. Where can you visit Tivoli Gardens?
  16. On the London Underground map, which line is the colour black?
  17. If you were cruising in Halong Bay, you would be in what country?
  18. What flightless bird is the native symbol of New Zealand?
  19.  What were the top three most confiscated items at airport security in 2019?
  20. Grand Canyon National Park is in which US state?

Answers

  1. 8,222
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Rome
  4. Iran
  5. Paris and Istanbul
  6. Japan
  7. Chicago
  8. Madagascar
  9. Grenada
  10. Reykjavik
  11. Ghana
  12. Italy
  13. Belgrade
  14. Mediterranean
  15. Copenhagen
  16. Northern Line
  17. Vietnam
  18. Kiwi
  19. Snow globes, jams and spreads, toiletries
  20. Arizona
