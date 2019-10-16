Accessibility Links

Caroline Flack confirms she will host controversial new C4 show The Surjury

The Love Island presenter is at the helm of the brand new reality TV series

Caroline Flack on Love Island

Caroline Flack’s year is about to get a lot busier: after two series of Love Island she’s just signed up to host a new Channel 4 show which follows patients as they undergo long-desired plastic surgery treatments.

Advertisement

“I’m over the moon to be hosting my first Channel 4 show The Surjury” she announced on Instagram.

In the series, a jury will decide whether or not to grant somebody their dream surgery.

According to a release from the broadcaster, the jury will “allow people to explore their choices more thoroughly and to take measured advice from their peers, some of whom may previously have gone under the knife themselves and will happily hold court on the subject.”

Contestants will have to secure 75 per cent of the jury vote in order to get their procedure, sometimes having to “remove items of clothing to show exactly what they want done and where”.

Channel 4 are currently searching for contestants.

“Have you been seeking a cosmetic procedure? Would you like the chance to be given your life changing surgery for free?” an ad on the official website reads. “This new TV show could make your surgical dreams come true.”

Alternatively, they’re also looking for people with “views on cosmetic procedures” to form the jury.

Advertisement

Find out how to apply for the show here.

