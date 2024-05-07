While everyone is talking about the various different acts and their forthcoming performances, many will be looking forward to the special interval performances in both semi-finals and, of course, the Grand Final.

But who will be performing during these special intervals? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is performing in the Eurovision 2024 interval?

During the first semi-final, which airs tonight (Tuesday 7th May), Benjamin Ingrosso will perform a medley of his songs, followed by former Eurovision winner, Ireland's Johnny Logan.

During the second semi-final, on Thursday 9th May, Petra Mede will be performing the song We Just Love Eurovision Too Much.

While certain details of the interval acts for the Grand Final have been kept under lock and key, it was been confirmed that reigning champion Loreen will be returning to the Eurovision stage once more for an extra special performance.

There will also be exciting opening acts, who will open the show with epic performances ahead of each semi-final and final.

Eleni Foureira, Eric Saade and Chanel will all be performing the United By Music opening number for the first semi-final, followed by Helena Paparizou, Sertab Erener and Charlotte Perrelli in The World's Biggest Sing-Along.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

