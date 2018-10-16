The Voice host Emma Willis would stick with Big Brother if it moved to another channel

The future of reality TV series Big Brother has been left hanging in the balance after it was announced in September that the 19th series, currently on air, would be its last on Channel 5.

But there has been a renewed interest in the format since it was axed after nearly 20 years, with rumours that ITV, Netflix and Amazon Prime are all interested in Big Brother.

Host Emma Willis, who took the reins from Davina McCall (and Brian Dowling) in 2013, two years after the show moved from Channel 5, is keen to remain on board if a channel switch does take place.

At the red carpet launch of the new series of The Voice UK, which she also presents, the 42-year-old exclusively told RadioTimes.com: “Would I be a part of another Big Brother? Why wouldn’t I?

“I’ve been a part of it for such a long time. As long as diaries allowed for it and it was still the Big Brother I know and love, then yes.”

But Willis is as in the dark as viewers when it comes to where Big Brother could end up.

“I haven’t got a clue where or if Big Brother is going anywhere,” she added. “I didn’t even know it was being considered by other channels.”

For now, Willis is focusing on The Voice UK, which is fronted by coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson.

The eighth series is now allowing trios to audition for the first time, following the success of previous duos, including Bella Voci and Into The Ark.

“I think trios are a good little twist and there’s now an added layer to it,” Willis said. “It’s something new that we’ve never had before. It’s always good to introduce little things.”

The Voice UK launches on ITV early next year

Big Brother continues daily at 10pm on Channel 5