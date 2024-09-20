Scott Mills, who is filling in for Zoe Ball on the Breakfast Show, pointed out Whittaker previously performed in The National Theatre's Antigone alongside Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston.

"I've just basically created my own little Doctor Who convention in every job I do," Whittaker joked.

"You Doctors, you love working together!" Mills pointed out, with Whittaker adding: "It was an absolute joy, I loved that. Working with Chris, it was amazing."

The actors also reminisced on sharing the screen together in The Power of the Doctor, Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode which saw her Doctor regenerate into Tennant's ahead of his return for the 60th anniversary specials.

"It was a moment!" she declared. "It was a very well kept secret."

The Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Tennant added: "I've still got a recording of the phone call where I phoned Jodie to tell her that she was going to regenerate into me. I can't play that at this time in the morning!"

"What the... fill in the blank," Whittaker teased.

With Tennant returning to Doctor Who last year, Whittaker has often said she would jump at the chance to also return to the role on screen.

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in The Power of the Doctor. James Pardon/BBC Studios

In the meantime, though, she and Mandip Gill, who played companion Yasmin Khan, have returned to Doctor Who in audio form for a new Big Finish series.

Giving us a sense of the adventures to come, Whittaker explained to RadioTimes.com: "It's kind of isolated stories - rather than it being about the Doctor and Yaz's relationship, it's the adventure of the episode.

"It's these guys on their travels, what they come across, and their natural banter and rhythm between each other, but then also the protectiveness that they both have for each other.

"But we haven't seen anything beyond this. So it could be that there's an episode that..."

"That gives us time to explore [their feelings for each other]," Mandip finished. "But right now we've concentrated on the adventure in hand."

Zoe Ball's Breakfast Show airs on BBC Radio 2 from 6:30am. Doctor Who will return at Christmas with previous episodes available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

