Mills was quick to assure listeners they hadn't tuned into the wrong station or woken up too late and missed the show, before later revealing he would be filling in for Ball in the coming weeks.

Addressing the change in host, Mills said: "If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30 and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept. I'm here doing the breakfast show – do not panic. It's early. You aren't late for work. It's Monday 12th August."

He later told listeners: "If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love Zo', as are the team."

Why is Zoe Ball absent from Radio 2?

Zoe Ball. Joseph/Comic Relief via Getty Images

In a statement to the Mirror in regards to the presenter's absence, a spokesperson said: "Zoe is taking time off and will return in September."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for further comment.

The presenter previously missed her Friday show last week, despite telling fans she would see them "at dawn". However, the show was later helmed by Gaby Roslin.

Ball recently returned to the airwaves earlier this month after taking some time off to care for her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Back in March, Ball wrote on Instagram (via MailOnline): "I'm trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love."

