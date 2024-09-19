The 90-minute documentary – available to watch on iPlayer now – explores a BBC investigation into allegations of serious sexual abuse by the late Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods.

The businessman, who died last year at the age of 94, "is accused of multiple counts of rape and attempted rape by the women who worked for him", as per the synopsis for the documentary.

It adds: "At the time of many of the alleged attacks, Al Fayed was the owner of London's luxury department store Harrods, the iconic Ritz Paris hotel and English football club Fulham FC."

There has been testimony from more than 20 employees alleging to those investigating that they were sexually assaulted by him, including five women who have accused Al Fayed of rape and claims that the abuse was covered up by Harrods.

The incidents are reported to have taken place in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Al Fayed. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over," said one of the women, who said Fayed raped her at his Park Lane apartment.

Rachel, whose name has been changed for anonymity, worked as a personal assistant in Harrods in the 1990s.

She recounts that she was called to Fayed's apartment in Park Lane and he asked her to sit on his bed and proceeded to put his hand on her leg.

"I remember feeling his body on me, the weight of him. Just hearing him make these noises. And… just going somewhere else in my head. He raped me."

In a statement posted to its website, Harrods said: "We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed.

"These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms.

"We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise.

"The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010; it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

"This is why, since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved.

"This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees.

"While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation, driven by the values we hold today, while ensuring that such behaviour can never be repeated in the future."

Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now and airs tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.

