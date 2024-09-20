Now, the former is joining the MCU with Agatha All Along, where he plays a character known only as 'Teen', whose true identity is expected to be revealed towards the end of the new miniseries.

A number of Marvel fans have speculated that Locke could really be playing an older version of Billy, one of the Scarlet Witch's twin sons, who goes on to become the magic-wielding superhero Wiccan and a founding member of the Young Avengers.

If this does prove to the case, there's one obvious choice for who could play Billy's boyfriend – Teddy aka Hulkling – and that's Connor, who has the build and chemistry with Locke to make the role work.

But would the two of them want to collaborate on another project so soon, particularly one in which they play boyfriends again? Locke seems very open to the possibility.

"I'd love to work with Kit again," he told RadioTimes.com. "He’s such a wonderful actor and we work so well together. If the right thing was to come up in the future for us to work together, I would love to."

It's important to note that Locke may not be playing Wiccan in the MCU, with Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer known to make good use of a red herring, so fans should perhaps not get their hopes too high just yet.

If his character were to meet other young heroes, Locke has one existing Marvel hero at the top of his wish list.

"I think Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel is a really cool character," he continued. "And obviously, she’s in the Young Avengers in the comics, [so] if that was the way that Marvel wanted to go, then I think that she and Teen would get along very well."

It has been confirmed that Teen in Agatha All Along is gay – which fans have taken as more evidence linking him to Billy – but Locke went on to say that this aspect of him isn't the "main facet" of the character's personality.

"It’s a way bigger deal to everyone else than it was to us, which is a great thing, I think," he added. "It’s just really a part of Teen as a character and wasn’t an integral part of his personality.

"It’s celebrated in the show, but it’s really not the main facet of his personality, which I’m really proud of – it’s almost at the next level of representation."

Agatha All Along premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly.

